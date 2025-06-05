101st Airborne Launches the Next Chapter in Army Aviation with MV-75 Reveal

Fort Campbell, Ky.—The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) held a ceremony which unveiled a MV-75, 1/8th scale Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) model, at the atrium of division headquarters, June 6. 2025 at Fort Campbell, Ky.



"The MV-75 represents a bold leap toward the future of vertical envelopment,” said Brig. Gen. Travis McIntosh, Deputy Commanding General (Support),101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). “For the 101st Air Assault Division- born of legacy, fueled by innovation-this aircraft is not just a machine. It's a promise: that when America needs Screaming Eagles we will be ready to strike anywhere in the world with twice the range and twice the speed of what we have today."



Unveiled on the anniversary of D-Day, a day forever linked to the Screaming Eagles' legacy, the MV-75 model serves as both a tribute to the division’s historic airborne mission and a promise of the innovation that will define its future.



Senior leaders, Soldiers, and aviation experts gathered to witness the introduction of this revolutionary aircraft model, which represents the next evolution in vertical envelopment.



What is the MV-75?



The MV-75 is the Army’s next-generation multi-role vertical lift aircraft, designed to double the range and speed of today’s air assault capabilities. It is engineered to surpass legacy rotorcraft such as the UH-60 Black Hawk, incorporating cutting-edge technology to enhance maneuverability, survivability, and mission adaptability.



What the MV-75 will bring to the “Screaming Eagles”



For over 80 years, the 101st Airborne Division has been America’s first strike force, known for its ability to deploy rapidly, fight fiercely, and win decisively. The MV-75 ensures that tradition continues, giving the Screaming Eagles unmatched flexibility to assault deep into enemy territory, seize critical objectives, and sustain dominance in contested environments.



“This model represents our 4th evolution of vertical envelopment, said McIntosh. “The 4th evolution will be faster, farther, and fiercer than ever before. This aircraft will not just be the next chapter - it will redefine how we fight as a division.”

