UNM AFROTC Cadets turns Commitment into Commissions: Five New Lieutenants join the Air and Space Forces

The University of New Mexico's Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFROTC) Detachment 510 commissioned five new officers into the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force during a ceremony at the New Mexico Veteran’s Memorial on May 16.



Maj. Gen. Neil Richardson, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command deputy director for operations and a New Mexico State University’s AFROTC program graduate, served as the keynote speaker. He reminisced on his time in the AFROTC program, as well as his career, reminding the cadets of the responsibility they now carry as leaders in the armed forces.



“As you transition from cadets to commissioned officers, remember that you are not just joining the Air or Space Force — you are joining an elite group entrusted with the defense of our nation,” Richardson said.



The five newly commissioned second lieutenants include:



Second Lt. Sean Buckner, Mechanical Engineering major, Civil Engineer headed to Ramstein Air Base, Germany.



Second Lt. Shawn Gazolas, Global and National Security major, Missileer assigned to Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.



Second Lt. Amy Goodman, Global and National Security major, Space Force Officer going to Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.



Second Lt. Anissa Lamb, Global and National Security major, Intelligence Officer bound for Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas.



Second Lt. Porter Yang, Global and National Security major, Cyber Operations Officer heading to Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi.



The Class of 2025 is Detachment 510’s smallest commissioning class in recent history — a ripple effect of the COVID-19 pandemic — but their achievements are no less significant, said Lt. Col. Matthew Salazar, Det. 510 AFROTC Detachment Commander.



“This was our smallest class to date, largely due to COVID-era impacts,” Salazar said. “They had to adjust to remote learning, limited in-person training, and a lot of uncertainty. Their ability to adapt and overcome is a testament to their character.”



The AFROTC program’s core mission is to develop future military leaders through what Salazar called a “building block approach.”



“We start with students who may have no military background,” he said. “Our job is to provide the tools, structure and mentorship they need to lead effectively. They’re students first — we stress the importance of their education. And if they’re unsure of their path when they join, that’s okay. We’re here to help them grow into it.”



Lt. Sean Buckner said he joined ROTC to carry on a family tradition of service and found the program both challenging and rewarding.



“My grandfather was an officer in the Air Force and my dad was in the Army Reserve, so there’s a lot of history there,” he said. “I’ve been in the program five years, and it feels great to follow through on that goal.”



His advice to prospective cadets:



“Stick with it. There will be times when you want to walk away, especially during the summer training, but the people you meet here become lifelong friends.”



Despite recent hurdles, the program is growing rapidly. UNM’s Detachment 510 has doubled in numbers over the last year.



“We’re growing and we want the Albuquerque community to understand what we do here,” Salazar said. “The opportunities in the Air and Space Forces are tremendous, and this program provides growth and improvement for these kids. We’re proud to help shape the future of military leadership.”

