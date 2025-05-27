NTAG Heartland Sailor in the Spotlight: BU1 Todd Simpson

From surviving homelessness as a teenager to building homes across the world, Builder 1st Class Todd Simpson’s journey is one of perseverance, grit, and an unwavering commitment to service.



Born in Lapeer, Michigan, and raised in the nearby small towns of Mayville, Kingston, and Flint, Simpson’s early life was marked by adversity. A difficult home environment led him to leave home as a teenager, experiencing periods of homelessness and uncertainty. "There were times I slept in ditches," Simpson recalls. "But I never stopped believing there was something better out there."



That "something better" came into focus on September 11, 2001. As a 10th grader studying carpentry in a vocational program through the Tuscola Intermediate School District, Simpson and his classmates were called inside to watch the news as the second plane hit the South Tower. That moment shifted something deep within him.

“I didn’t fully understand everything,” he says, “but I knew I wanted to be a part of something bigger—something that served and protected.”



Simpson followed that calling into the Navy, enlisting in the Seabees—Naval Construction Forces known for their "can-do" spirit. Twenty-one years later, BU1 Simpson’s Navy career is a testament to that very motto.



Throughout his service, he has completed deployments around the world, from building infrastructure in Iraq and Kuwait to aiding disaster relief in the wake of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami and Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. He recalls one moment with particular clarity: building a new home for a mother of five in Thailand who had been living in a shack made of closet doors.



“When we gave her the keys to a new home with plumbing and electricity, she dropped to her knees in tears,” Simpson remembers. “That was the first time I truly understood the impact we could make. I knew I was part of something greater than myself.”



Simpson’s assignments have taken him across the globe and into high-impact environments, including a joint exercise in Micronesia and a deployment with SEAL Team 5. From Port Hueneme, California, to Sasebo, Japan, to Pearl Harbor, Simpson has built more than structures—he’s built relationships, teams, and hope. Now serving with Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Heartland, BU1 Simpson has returned home to Flint, Michigan, where his Navy journey first began. A seasoned Builder, he now builds futures—as a Navy recruiter.



“I was actually considering retirement when I saw the Navy needed strong Sailors in recruiting,” he explains. “This was a chance to serve in a different way—by mentoring the next generation and giving back to the organization that gave me so much.”



For the past 14 months, Simpson has been guiding prospective Sailors in their own transformative journeys. He actively builds relationships with educators and community leaders, speaks at schools, and volunteers in high school senior exit interviews—helping students plan for their futures, military or not.



“There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing a young person succeed because you believed in them,” he says. “Getting that call from a recruit you helped, telling you how their life has changed—it’s everything.”



His role hasn't come without challenges. One of his biggest personal growth moments? Public speaking. “I used to hate it,” he laughs. “But recruiting pushed me out of that comfort zone. Now I do it every day.”



When asked what sets his job apart, Simpson doesn’t hesitate. “It’s about people—not just numbers. The relationships I build in the community determine my success more than anything else.”



Simpson hopes to be selected for Chief Petty Officer soon and is beginning to prepare for retirement. But his long-term goals remain rooted in mentorship and service. “I want to leave this command knowing I gave it my all and made a positive impact on the Sailors who come next.”



In 21 years of service, BU1 Todd Simpson has gone from sleeping in cars to building schools, homes, and careers. His story is one of transformation—his own, and the countless others he’s helped along the way.



As for what makes him unique?



“I’m not sure,” he says humbly. “That’s for others to decide.”



We’ve decided. Simpson’s legacy is built one life at a time.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2025 Date Posted: 06.04.2025 13:19 Story ID: 499648 Location: FLINT, MICHIGAN, US Hometown: FLINT, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG Heartland Sailor in the Spotlight: BU1 Todd Simpson, by PO1 Ellizar Abalos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.