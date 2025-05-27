MCIC Marine Named 2024 Marine Corps League Reservist of the Year

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kent J. Estrada, an administrative specialist with Marine Corps Information Command (MCIC), was recently selected as the 2024 Marine Corps League Reservist of the Year, one of the highest individual honors earned by a Marine in the Reserve component. The announcement, made on June 4, highlights the growing impact of MCIC’s Reserve talent in operational readiness and global mission execution.



Estrada was recognized for his extraordinary leadership, operational excellence, and unwavering commitment to the Marine Corps mission. He was nominated by his command and selected from among more than 39,000 Reserve Marines across the force.



As MCIC’s staff noncommissioned officer in charge of readiness and deployments, Estrada played a vital role in coordinating the successful deployment of more than 150 Marines over the past year. His efforts ensured the readiness of Reserve personnel by directly supporting the command’s mission to provide integrated information capabilities to the Fleet and Joint Force.



“Preparing these Marines and civilians for deployment ensured combatant commanders worldwide had access to highly qualified personnel to meet their operational needs,” Estrada said.



In addition to his stateside contributions, Estrada served as the battle SNCOIC with Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve. In that role, he supported real-world joint operations, applying his expertise to high-impact missions across multiple theaters.



Known for his tireless work ethic, Estrada has earned a reputation within MCIC as a leader who delivers results while fostering unit cohesion. His work reflects the strategic importance of Reserve Marines operating within critical mission areas, including cyberspace, information operations, and global force projection.



“True leadership isn’t demonstrated through authority, but through service,” Estrada said. “As you rise in rank, your primary focus should be on the well-being of your Marines—that’s where the real responsibility lies.



Estrada’s selection marks the first time a Marine from MCIC has received the Marine Corps League’s Reservist of the Year Award. His recognition reflects the command’s expanding presence in cyber-enabled operations and affirms the essential role of Reserve Marines in supporting the Marine Corps' mission.



“Being named 2024 Marine Corps League Reservist of the Year is deeply humbling,” he said. “It signifies recognition of dedicated service, upholding Marine Corps values, and commitment to supporting fellow Marines, their families, and the community—a responsibility I cherish.”



He will be formally recognized at the Enlisted Awards Parade during the annual Modern Day Marine Military Exposition at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia.



Marine Corps Information Command, headquartered at Fort George G. Meade, delivers integrated information capabilities to Fleet and Joint Force commanders across all domains. As a vital element of the Marine Corps’ modernization and cyber-enabled force design, MCIC leverages active and Reserve talent to enhance operational reach, resilience and decision advantage in the information environment.

