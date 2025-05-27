Science, Service and Simulations: Soldiers Inspire Students at Louisiana FFA Convention

Photo By Jean Graves | Pfc. Amanda Rivera Miranda prepares food safety swab materials ahead of her...... read more read more Photo By Jean Graves | Pfc. Amanda Rivera Miranda prepares food safety swab materials ahead of her presentation at the 96th Louisiana National FFA Organization Convention, June 3, 2025. As part of the Army’s recruiting support efforts, she led an interactive session highlighting her role in protecting food quality for Soldiers and communities. see less | View Image Page

ALEXANDRIA, La. — Curious crowds gathered around swabs, microscopes and a simulated military working dog as two young Soldiers stationed at Fort Johnson offered a hands-on glimpse into Army veterinary careers during the 96th Louisiana National FFA Organization Convention, held June 2–3 at the Randolph Riverfront Center and the historic Hotel Bentley.



Assigned to the Fort Cavazos Veterinary Branch with duty at Fort Johnson, Pfc. Bailey Senften and Pfc. Amanda Rivera Miranda spent two days sharing their Army experiences with hundreds of agriculture and science students from FFA chapters across Louisiana.



Senften, an Animal Care Specialist (68T) from Lancaster, Ohio, led a popular workshop titled “Paws & Procedures: Exploring Army Veterinary Care with K9 Simulations.” Using a canine medical simulator, she demonstrated triage techniques, bandaging and the types of training used to support military working dog handlers.



“The room was full,” Senften said. “People stayed after asking to see more. Even at our booth, students came by all day just to ask about the dog — what he’s used for and how we train. It made a real impact.”



Rivera Miranda, a Veterinary Food Inspection Specialist (68R) originally from Puerto Rico, hosted “Beyond the Barcode: Unveiling the Science of Military Food Inspections.” She conducted live surface swab demonstrations on everyday items like phones and water fountains, sparking conversations about microbiology, contamination and food safety.



“Most people didn’t understand my job until they saw it in action,” Rivera Miranda said. “It really opened discussions. I even connected with a local vendor who wants to bring her business onto Fort Johnson — and I could help her make that happen.”



Sgt. Matthew Dillon, a recruiter with the Baton Rouge Recruiting Battalion, said the Soldiers’ presence made a lasting impression.



“Getting Soldiers from Fort Johnson to participate and highlight these MOSs — that’s huge, especially veterinary fields, which directly align with FFA,” Dillon said. “It puts a real, relatable face to Army opportunities.”



Col. Alisa Wilma, commander of Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital and a U.S. Army veterinarian, emphasized how valuable these engagements are.



“Exposure to these MOSs is critical because many people are unaware the Army contains these skill sets,” Wilma said. “These broadly transferable skills — high-value in the civilian sector — are often viewed as niche and not well understood or well-advertised. Meeting potential recruits in an environment that makes sense to them makes the possibility of a military career doing something they already love much more appealing.”



Wilma added that military service can open doors to both education and long-term success.



“The Army is always a good way to earn money for college through the GI Bill, but a few years of service can also provide leadership lessons, time management, self-discipline and life skills that make students wildly more successful in college,” she said. “College admissions boards know that — and often look favorably on military applicants.”



Tiffany Koch, school liaison officer for the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, said programs like FFA and 4-H create important pathways for military-connected students.



“Many of the schools in Vernon and Beauregard parishes offer FFA,” Koch said. “We also encourage students to get involved in 4-H, which offers similar programming and has a strategic partnership with the Department of Defense.”



She also highlighted the STARBASE program offered through Louisiana State University at Alexandria, which brings fifth-grade students to Fort Johnson for immersive STEM learning experiences.



“STARBASE is a Department of Defense youth program focused on developing skills in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics,” Koch said. “These academic areas are essential to building the next generation of innovators and critical thinkers.”



For Senften and Rivera Miranda, the event wasn’t just about recruiting — it was about connection.



“This experience reminded me that the Army doesn’t always have to be serious,” Senften said. “Sometimes it’s about fun, exploration and helping others see what’s possible.”