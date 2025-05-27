PCS Season at Fort Bragg: Tips for a Smooth Military Move

Photo By Jason Ragucci | Permanent Change of Station season is in full swing, bringing thousands of Soldiers...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | Permanent Change of Station season is in full swing, bringing thousands of Soldiers and Families to and from Fort Bragg. Whether you're relocating for the first time or you're a seasoned mover, preparing for your PCS can make the transition smoother. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Permanent Change of Station season is in full swing, bringing thousands of Soldiers and Families to and from Fort Bragg. Whether you're relocating for the first time or you're a seasoned mover, preparing for your PCS can make the transition smoother.



Housing Considerations with Corvias Property Management

For Soldiers moving into privatized housing at Fort Bragg, Corvias Property Management provides essential guidelines to ensure a smooth transition. Before moving out, Soldiers should verify their housing requirements, including cleaning and inspection procedures. The Resident Responsibility Guide outlines specific steps for move-in and move-out inspections, cleaning expectations, and maintenance obligations.



A key tip for PCS preparation is using a "no-pack zone" to keep important documents, valuables, and overnight bags separate from packed boxes. Labeling this area ensures movers don’t accidentally pack essential items needed for the trip.



Important Documents for Clearing Housing



When leaving the installation, Soldiers must provide documentation from Corvias to clear the Fort Bragg Housing Services Office located at the Soldier Support Center. They should ensure they have all necessary paperwork before starting their out-processing to avoid delays.



"At times, residents are not aware of this, and it does cause confusion and frustration for the residents as well as our HSO office,” noted Tonia Barnes, Fort Bragg Housing Management Specialist.



Lease Termination Rights and Legal Protections



Understanding lease agreements and legal protections is critical during a PCS move. Military personnel have special rights under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, which allows lease termination when receiving new orders. North Carolina provides similar protections for military families moving more than 50 miles away or facing involuntary discharge.



"When arriving to the installation, please check with our HSO office prior to signing any leases or paying any deposits,” added Barnes, “Some off-post property management companies may want the Soldier to waive their SCRA protections. The HSO does not recommend this, as those rights are there to protect our Soldiers and their Families.”



Final Checklist Before Leaving Fort Bragg



To ensure a smooth transition, Soldiers should:

• Document Everything – Take photos/videos of property conditions before moving out.

• Return Keys and Remotes – Ensure all move-in items are returned to property management.

• Forward Mail – Set up forwarding to receive important documents at your new address.

• Be Mindful of Regulations – Adhere to military housing policies, including pet restrictions and maintenance guidelines.



PCS moves present challenges, but with careful planning and awareness of available resources, Soldiers can make the process easier. For additional assistance, contact the Fort Bragg Housing Service Office at (910) 396-1022 or visit the installation’s website for guidance on military moves at https://home.army.mil/bragg/about/garrison/directorate-public-works/dpw-ho/HSO.