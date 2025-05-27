NMFDC strengthens medical expeditionary capabilities with new NEC

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker | 250306-N-KC192-1026 SPRING LAKE, N.C. (Mar. 6, 2025) - Naval Medical Forces Atlantic...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker | 250306-N-KC192-1026 SPRING LAKE, N.C. (Mar. 6, 2025) - Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Command Master Chief Lamar Bethel, Servicemembers and Billy Eldridge, an instructor at Fayetteville Technical Community College (FTCC), pose for a photo after a paramedic course graduation ceremony at FTCC, Mar. 6, 2025. The primary purpose of the 20-week military paramedic course at Fayetteville Technical Community College in Spring Lake, North Carolina is to expand the skills of service members, and increase survivability of those in harm’s way. Navy Medicine is enhancing Expeditionary Medical Unit (EXMED) capabilities by equipping Hospital Corpsmen with advanced trauma and pre-hospital care skills through an accelerated paramedic training program. This intensive five-month course ensures corpsmen are prepared to deliver life-sustaining care in austere environments, strengthening the Navy’s ability to support warfighters in operational settings worldwide.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The Naval Medical Forces Development Command (NMFDC) is enhancing the Navy’s expeditionary forces’ ability to provide critical en-route medical care by establishing a new Navy Enlisted Classification (NEC) – Emergency Medical Technician-Paramedic.



The new classification will deliver the qualified personnel required to fill the Navy’s medical expeditionary capabilities (EXMEDs), specifically the En-Route Care System (ERCS), which is currently made up of a critical care nurse and a Search and Rescue Medical Technician (SMT) corpsman.



“SMTs are Hospital Corpsmen who are trained to perform aircrew duties and provide emergency medical care during search and rescue, and medical and casualty evacuation missions,” explained Hospital Corpsman Master Chief Charles Padilla, senior enlisted leader for NMFDC’s Education and Training directorate. “Therefore, they are in high demand throughout the Fleet and with limited numbers to meet other operational platforms.”



And the deployment of these new ERCSs has created a staffing challenge, but one that we’re getting after with some creativity, he added.



Padilla and his directorate oversee all aspects of Navy Medicine's educational and training needs, so they were tasked to look into options to get more corpsmen qualified and out to these en-route care systems.



“We concluded that the main skillset needed for the ERCS was a paramedic to provide a higher medical skillset, so we explored EMT paramedic training and certifications,” said Padilla. “We found an accredited civilian program that would only take 20 weeks to complete as compared to the 30-week Army Combat Paramedic program SMTs currently take.”



This saves time and money, he added.



Beyond the immediate financial and operational advantages, the initiative is expected to yield secondary benefits according to the Education and Training directorate senior enlisted leader.



“This is the same certification the Army utilizes, so having a robust force of Navy paramedics will also contribute to improved joint operations, where interoperability and shared medical capabilities are paramount,” said Padilla. “It will also allow for more accurate tracking and deployment of Sailors with these vital paramedic qualifications, ensuring that the right skills are available where and when they are needed most.”



Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Axel Narvaez, a regional training officer for Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, participated in the EMT-Paramedic NEC pilot course.



"Getting the certification as a paramedic was a huge plus for me," said Narvaez. “I’m glad I was able to be part of the pilot course and test this out for the Navy, because it significantly enhanced my skills and training, enabling me to be even more prepared to care for Naval personnel, and civilians if needed."



Narvaez was among the first five graduates of the course in March 2025. An additional 12 Sailors are currently enrolled, with graduations scheduled for July and September.



“These new EMT-paramedics will significantly enhance the capabilities of our EXMED platforms," said Rear Adm. Walter Brafford, NMFDC's commander. “This initiative lead by our training and education directorate is exactly what we're focused on at NMFDC. We’re always pursuing innovative solutions to develop and deliver the best medical education and training, ensuring our Sailors, Marines, and Joint Forces have the most skilled and ready medical personnel throughout the DOD."



For more information on NMFDC and its initiatives please visit https://www.med.navy.mil/Naval-Medical-Forces-Development-Command/