Two Maryland A-10s depart for Michigan as a part of the ongoing aircraft divestment

The Maryland Air National Guard sent two A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft from Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport to the Michigan Air National Guard, May 30, 2025.



As a part of the ongoing A-10 divestment from Maryland, the two fighter aircraft, which are in good working condition, will replace two other Michigan A-10s at Selfridge Air National Guard Base. The two Michigan A-10s are scheduled to transit to the boneyard at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona.



The divestment of the remaining 17 Maryland A-10s from the 104th Fighter Squadron, which completed nine combat deployments over the last 20 years, is scheduled to be completed by the 175th Wing in September of this year. One other Maryland A-10 is slated to become a static display at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.



The A-10 aircraft that transition to the boneyard will get final maintenance procedures and be prepared for display by the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group alongside hundreds of retired aircraft stored there.



The U.S. Air Force announced a plan for the Maryland Air National Guard to divest all its A-10s this year and convert to a cyber wing in March 2024. The 175th Wing is currently a dual-mission wing operating the A-10C Thunderbolt II and executes offensive and defensive cyber operations along with an intelligence squadron under 175th Cyberspace Operations Group.

