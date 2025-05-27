FBI Citizens Academy alumni visit 911th Airlift Wing

Photo By Jeffrey Grossi | Maj. Michael Angeli, a pilot with the 758th Airlift Squadron, provides a tour of a...... read more read more Photo By Jeffrey Grossi | Maj. Michael Angeli, a pilot with the 758th Airlift Squadron, provides a tour of a C-17 Globemaster III to FBI Citizens Academy alumni during a base visit at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, May 28, 2025. Angeli explained the aircraft’s capabilities and its role in supporting global mobility missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jeffrey Grossi) see less | View Image Page

More than 30 alumni from the FBI Citizens Academy visited the 911th Airlift Wing on May 28, 2025, at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, for an in-depth tour—deepening their understanding of the Air Force Reserve’s vital role in national defense and global response.



The visit provided participants with a comprehensive overview of the wing’s mission to deliver mission-ready C-17 airlift, aeromedical evacuation, and agile combat support around the world. Central to the wing’s capabilities is the C-17 Globemaster III, a strategic airlifter capable of rapidly deploying troops, critical equipment like tanks and helicopters, and humanitarian aid to areas in need.



During the tour, Steel Airmen and leadership detailed the rigorous training that maintains the wing’s readiness, including the use of advanced virtual reality simulators. This technology prepares aircrews and ground support for complex operational environments, ensuring they can respond quickly and effectively when called upon.



The 911th Airlift Wing’s partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency was highlighted as a key example of military and civilian collaboration. Together, they train for disaster relief operations, enhancing the nation’s ability to provide rapid, coordinated humanitarian support in times of crisis.



The FBI Citizens Academy, designed to educate local leaders on the FBI’s mission, helps build community awareness and trust in federal law enforcement. Alumni, representing business and civic leadership, engage in this program to foster collaboration between public and military institutions.



This visit underscored the critical role of the 911th Airlift Wing within the Department of Defense’s global reach, reinforcing the mission of peace through strength by maintaining readiness to defend the nation and support allies worldwide.