Premier US military CBRNE command supports Exercise Immediate Response in Europe

Courtesy Photo | Brig. Gen. W Bochat (right), the commanding general of the 20th Chemical, Biological,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Brig. Gen. W Bochat (right), the commanding general of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, visited Soldiers in the field in several countries during Exercise Immediate Response 2025 in Europe. American Soldiers from several 20th CBRNE Command units participated in the exercise with NATO and partner nation units. U.S. Army photo by Capt. Sarah F. Loret. see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – Soldiers from the U.S. military’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) formation honed their ability to enable large-scale multinational operations during Exercise Immediate Response in Europe.



American Soldiers from several 20th CBRNE Command units participated in the exercise with NATO and partner nation units.



Scheduled by U.S. European Command and conducted by U.S. Army Europe-Africa, Exercise Immediate Response demonstrated seamless integration between allied and partner forces, enhancing interoperability across air, land, cyber and CBRNE domains.



Approximately 12,000 troops participated in the annual exercise, which is part of the Defender exercise series.



Albania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Slovakia hosted the multinational exercise.



From the 20th CBRNE Command, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians and a theater-level validation laboratory participated in the exercise.



The 20th CBRNE Command units included the Fort Stewart, Georgia-based 83rd Chemical Battalion, Fort Drum, New York-based 59th Chemical Company (Hazard Response), Fort Campbell, Kentucky-based 184th Ordnance Battalion (EOD), Fort Campbell, Kentucky-based 723rd Ordnance Company (EOD) and the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-based 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in Northeast Maryland’s science, technology and security corridor, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army’s CBRN specialists and EOD technicians, as well as the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and Nuclear Disablement Teams (Infrastructure).



Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command deploy from 19 bases in 16 states to confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



The multifunctional 20th CBRNE Command enables joint service combat operations around the world and supports Federal, state and local domestic authorities across the nation.



Brig. Gen. W Bochat, the commanding general of the 20th CBRNE Command, visited Soldiers in the field during the exercise.



Bochat said Immediate Response demonstrated the ability of 20th CBRNE Command units to enable combat forces to close with and destroy enemy forces on a CBRNE-contested battlefield.



The exercise demonstrated the 20th CBRNE Command’s ability to draw equipment from Army Prepositioned Stocks, conduct training with live chemical agents and support theater opening operations at a seaport of embarkation, said Bochat.



The 20th CBRNE Command commanding general said the exercise bolstered the collective readiness of NATO and partner nations, ensuring that they remain ready to respond decisively in times of crisis or conflict, across domains and borders.



“Leveraging our capabilities and expertise together with our NATO allies and partner nations, we stand ready to confront and defeat any CBRNE challenge and to enable our forces to fight and win against any adversary,” said Bochat.