U.S Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Soldiers strengthen community relations with the community of Tonezza del Cimone

VICENZA, Italy – Three U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), joined an Italian Army Major to visit the Scuola Primaria A. Fogazzaro di Tonezza Del Cimone on June 4, 2025. Alongside Mayor Franco Bertagnoli, they delivered English language education games as gifts to the primary school children, strengthening ties between the U.S Army and the local community.



Tonezza del Cimone, a mountain town about an hour from Vicenza, has been particularly welcoming to Soldiers of the 173rd Airborne Brigade and SETAF-AF. For the past year, U.S Army Soldiers have used the area for land navigation training. The commune has even opened the doors of a former Italian Air Force base for U.S. Soldiers to park vehicles and store materials in.



The U.S. Soldiers, all members of the SETAF-AF Sergeant Morales Club, said they wanted to give back to a community that has supported them throughout the year .



“Giving back to the community is a way of demonstrating our appreciation for our host nation and reflects our commitment to servant leadership beyond the formation,” said Sgt. Maj. Shanett Robinson, president of the Sergeant Morales Club’s SETAF-AF chapter.



The Italian Army Major, a liaison to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, played a key role in coordinating the event. He connected with Bertagnoli to create an opportunity for the Vicenza based Soldiers to give back.



“Events like this are an investment in nurturing positive relationships between the U.S and Italian communities, and more importantly a way to give back to a community that has been so welcoming to U.S Soldiers,” said Valerio.



Bertagnoli expressed that his commune would welcome additional interactions with the Vicenza Military Community, including participation in local festivals and use of the hiking trails in the area.



“We are really happy to host [U.S Army Soldiers] in our comune, and to have events like this that allow for a cultural exchange,” said Bertagnoli.



