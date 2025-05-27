Sheppard Airmen Earn Prestigious German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge

By Benjamin Remmert

82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Twelve Airmen from the 82nd

Security Forces Squadron recently had the rare opportunity to earn the

German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge following a series of challenging

physical and military events, marking a significant achievement in

international military cooperation and individual excellence.

The badge, known in German as the Abzeichen für Leistungen im

Truppendienst, is a prestigious foreign military award and one of the few

authorized for wear on the U.S. military uniform.

Over a three-day period, participants completed events including pistol

marksmanship, an 11x10-meter sprint, a flexed arm hang, a 1,000-meter

run, a 100-meter swim in uniform, and a 12-kilometer ruck march carrying

35 pounds. Each event was scored for accuracy and time.

In total, 12 Airmen earned the badge: two bronze, eight silver and two gold.

“This is a prestigious honor,” said Staff Sgt. Micah Fordhan, one of the gold

badge recipients. “I am very grateful for the unique opportunity to complete

this test with our counterparts—our NATO allies and the Germans. It’s a

once-in-a-career opportunity for me.”

Col. Georg Wolters, commander of the German Armed Forces Tactical

Training Command at Sheppard, emphasized the importance of partnership

during the event.

“I think the significance of providing this opportunity for the Airmen at

Sheppard Air Force Base to earn the German Proficiency Badge

demonstrates the cooperation we see here in Team Sheppard every day,”

Col. Wolters said. “We, as the GAF Tactical Training Command—being a

tenant unit on this base—wanted to give something back.”

The event not only celebrated individual accomplishment, but also

highlighted the enduring partnership between U.S. and German forces.

