    Sheppard Airmen Earn Prestigious German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Story by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    By Benjamin Remmert
    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs
    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Twelve Airmen from the 82nd
    Security Forces Squadron recently had the rare opportunity to earn the
    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge following a series of challenging
    physical and military events, marking a significant achievement in
    international military cooperation and individual excellence.
    The badge, known in German as the Abzeichen für Leistungen im
    Truppendienst, is a prestigious foreign military award and one of the few
    authorized for wear on the U.S. military uniform.
    Over a three-day period, participants completed events including pistol
    marksmanship, an 11x10-meter sprint, a flexed arm hang, a 1,000-meter
    run, a 100-meter swim in uniform, and a 12-kilometer ruck march carrying
    35 pounds. Each event was scored for accuracy and time.
    In total, 12 Airmen earned the badge: two bronze, eight silver and two gold.
    “This is a prestigious honor,” said Staff Sgt. Micah Fordhan, one of the gold
    badge recipients. “I am very grateful for the unique opportunity to complete
    this test with our counterparts—our NATO allies and the Germans. It’s a
    once-in-a-career opportunity for me.”
    Col. Georg Wolters, commander of the German Armed Forces Tactical
    Training Command at Sheppard, emphasized the importance of partnership
    during the event.
    “I think the significance of providing this opportunity for the Airmen at
    Sheppard Air Force Base to earn the German Proficiency Badge
    demonstrates the cooperation we see here in Team Sheppard every day,”
    Col. Wolters said. “We, as the GAF Tactical Training Command—being a
    tenant unit on this base—wanted to give something back.”
    The event not only celebrated individual accomplishment, but also
    highlighted the enduring partnership between U.S. and German forces.

