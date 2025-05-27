Sheppard Airmen Earn Prestigious German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge

By Benjamin Remmert
82nd Training Wing Public Affairs
SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Twelve Airmen from the 82nd
Security Forces Squadron recently had the rare opportunity to earn the
German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge following a series of challenging
physical and military events, marking a significant achievement in
international military cooperation and individual excellence.
The badge, known in German as the Abzeichen für Leistungen im
Truppendienst, is a prestigious foreign military award and one of the few
authorized for wear on the U.S. military uniform.
Over a three-day period, participants completed events including pistol
marksmanship, an 11x10-meter sprint, a flexed arm hang, a 1,000-meter
run, a 100-meter swim in uniform, and a 12-kilometer ruck march carrying
35 pounds. Each event was scored for accuracy and time.
In total, 12 Airmen earned the badge: two bronze, eight silver and two gold.
“This is a prestigious honor,” said Staff Sgt. Micah Fordhan, one of the gold
badge recipients. “I am very grateful for the unique opportunity to complete
this test with our counterparts—our NATO allies and the Germans. It’s a
once-in-a-career opportunity for me.”
Col. Georg Wolters, commander of the German Armed Forces Tactical
Training Command at Sheppard, emphasized the importance of partnership
during the event.
“I think the significance of providing this opportunity for the Airmen at
Sheppard Air Force Base to earn the German Proficiency Badge
demonstrates the cooperation we see here in Team Sheppard every day,”
Col. Wolters said. “We, as the GAF Tactical Training Command—being a
tenant unit on this base—wanted to give something back.”
The event not only celebrated individual accomplishment, but also
highlighted the enduring partnership between U.S. and German forces.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 10:40
|Story ID:
|499616
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sheppard Airmen Earn Prestigious German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.