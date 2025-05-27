81st TRW welcomes Col. Robinson as new commander

Photo By Kemberly Groue | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Wolfe Davidson, Second Air Force commander, passed the guidon...... read more read more Photo By Kemberly Groue | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Wolfe Davidson, Second Air Force commander, passed the guidon to Col. Christopher Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at the Levitow Training Support Facility at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 3, 2025. The passing of the guidon signifies the official transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue) see less | View Image Page

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- The 81st Training Wing held a change of command ceremony at the Levitow Training Support Facility, June 3.

U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope relinquished command to Col. Christopher J. Robinson. The ceremony was presided over by Maj. Gen. Wolfe Davidson, Second Air Force commander.

Pope departed Keesler after leading the wing since March 2023. During his tenure, he curated an environment for over 54,000 technical training students; giving them the capability to become the next generation of air-minded warfighters.

Robinson's arrival marks his return to Keesler Air Force Base. He began his Air Force career here as a student in Basic Communications Officer Training in 2000. Eight years later he came back for the Advanced Communications Officer Course. His familiarity with the base and its mission provides a strong foundation for his leadership of the 81st TRW.

“We’re excited to be a part of this premier wing, and to come home,” said Robinson. “To where my journey as a brand new officer in the United States Air Force started.”

Previously he was stationed at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, where he served as the military deputy director of command, control, communications, and cyber systems at U.S. Transportation Command. He led planning, integration, operations, and maintenance of USTRANSCOM’s C4 systems and cyberspace operations.

Robinson received his commission in 2000 through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps at Auburn University in Alabama. He has commanded at the squadron and group levels, including the 39th Mission Support Group. He has deployed in support of multiple operations throughout his career, leading cyber operations and intelligence activities supporting U.S. Cyber Command, U.S. Special Operations Command, and the National Security Agency.

“We will continue to lead with discipline, rigor, and a culture of excellence,” said Robinson “We will execute in perfect alignment with the commander's intent and policies.”

The 81st Training Wing plays a vital role by providing technical training to officers, enlisted personnel, and civilians from the U.S. Air Force, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserves, other service branches, and international students from allied nations.

“Together we will excel at our critical mission,” said Robinson. “And together, we will take care of each other, our families, and our great community.”

Keesler provides technical training to approximately 27,000 students each year, with around 4,000 students on campus at any given time. Robinson is the 51st commander to lead the Dragon Wing since its activation more than 80 years ago.

“You are the critical thinkers, innovators, and war fighting professionals that will continue to advance our mission and generate options that will deter our adversaries and win any fight,” said Robinson.