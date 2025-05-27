Fort Buchanan Empowers the Workforce Through Mentorship

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO—Members of the installation workforce and other federal agencies on the island participated of the Fort Buchanan Mentorship graduation ceremony at the installation's community club, May 30.



The Fort Buchanan Mentoring Program pairs experienced federal employees with those who are less experienced, aiming to broaden their professional horizons. According to Forbes magazine, 70% of Fortune 500 companies have mentoring programs.



"This program is vital because it focuses on our future. In times of change, the mentoring initiative equips us to better face the challenges that arise," said Colonel John D. Samples, commanding officer of U.S. Army home in Puerto Rico.



Carmen Dieppa was instrumental in implementing the Mentoring Program at the military installation.



"Mentoring has tremendous transformative power. As we navigate changes, the Army remains committed to the well-being of the workforce. Today, we celebrate the hard work, dedication, and growth of all those who participated in the mentoring program. These individuals are motivated to make a difference, despite the challenges," Dieppa stated.



Captain Eduardo González, a mobilization officer with the Air National Guard, took part in the program as a senior leadership apprentice.



"Leadership is my passion; I want to help others. My motivation for participating in the program was the opportunity to expand my knowledge and skills. This graduation is not the end; it marks the beginning, as I hope to become a mentor in the future," González said.



For María Martinez, an analyst with the installation's Resources Management Office, who served as a mentor, the mentoring program plays a crucial role in empowering the next generation of federal employees.



"Through mentoring, we help new generations of federal employees understand the mission and various aspects of our mission on the island. With effective mentoring, young employees can develop their skills, learn technical processes, and continue the legacy of contributing to the success of Army’s home in the region," Martinez explained.



The U.S. Army employs over 500 civilian workers at Fort Buchanan.

Since 1776, the Army has relied on civilian personnel to work alongside uniformed soldiers, performing critical support functions across more than 500 career fields.



Fort Buchanan is the Army's home in the Caribbean, serving as a platform for readiness and enhancing the quality of life for military personnel and their families. The installation supports a community of approximately 15,000 active-duty, Reserve, and National Guard members, as well as personnel from the Marine Reserve and Navy Reserve.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2025 Date Posted: 06.04.2025 10:22 Story ID: 499612