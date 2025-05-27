U.S. Army NATO Brigade changes command sergeants major

Courtesy Photo | Col. Jeremiah D. Pope passes the U.S. Army NATO Brigade guidon to Command Sgt. Maj....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Jeremiah D. Pope passes the U.S. Army NATO Brigade guidon to Command Sgt. Maj. James E. Morris Jr. during a change of responsibility ceremony at Sembach Kaserne in Germany. Pope is the U.S. Army NATO Brigade commander and served as host at the June 4 ceremony. The brigade bid farewell to outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Kisha M. Vaught. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Gilberto Agosto) see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH, Germany -- U.S. Army NATO bid farewell to the outgoing brigade Command Sgt. Maj. Kisha M. Vaught and welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. James E. Morris Jr. during a change of responsibility ceremony June 4 at Sembach Kaserne.



The ceremony was hosted by Col. Jeremiah D. Pope, U.S. Army NATO Brigade commander, who passed the unit colors during the ceremony representing the transfer of responsibility for the unit from one command sergeant major to another.



Thank you all for taking time to be a part of this time-honored tradition, the changing of responsibility between two of the Army's finest noncommissioned officers, Command Sgt. Maj. Kisha Vaught and Command Sgt. Maj. James Morris,” said Pope. “As I look out at the formation, I would be remiss if I did not recognize all of you that stand before us today, and those of you that have worked tirelessly to put this ceremony together.



“Almost 11 months ago, I stood in this very position, at the brigade's change of command.



“At that time, as with any new commander, I only had a base understanding of all that this brigade is responsible for.



“As I began to settle in and work through the mission, task organization, and governing documents, I began to feel the pressure and weight of the position.



“Thankfully for me, Command Sgt. Maj. Vaught had been in the seat the previous 19 months before my arrival and was able to orient me to the inner workings of the brigade, allowing me to quickly gain understanding, and clarity.



“Throughout my time in the Army, this is what have come to expect from the very best noncommissioned officers.



“To have the ability to step in and provide clarity to a situation before a misstep or mistake is made and to orient subordinates and leaders to the right path.



“NATO Brigade has the distinct mission, of providing command and control, over the execution of Title 10 support to all Army personnel and administrative agent support for all U.S personnel assigned to over 29 different NATO organizations.



“The brigade's origins date back to 1950 when General Order #46 went into effect, establishing U.S Army NATO as a special field activity assigned to headquarters, Department of the Army.



“Today's mission involves over 1,100 Soldiers at 81 locations in 21 countries. So, you can imagine the complexity that goes into executing our daily mission.



“As the brigade command team, Command Sgt. Maj. Vaught and I had the privilege of providing oversight, direction and guidance to the most geographically dispersed brigade in the Army.



“That alone makes it vital that this brigade has a seasoned, caring and standards-driven command sergeant major at the helm.



“During her tenure, Command Sgt. Maj. Vaught was able to identify gaps in the training and development of our Soldiers and established sustainable processes and procedures that ensured our leaders were not disadvantaged.



“She consistently traveled around the area of operations. In many instances, separate from the commander, to check on Soldiers and attend graduations, reinforcing the fact that the brigade leadership cared.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Vaught also understood the importance of standards and culture.



“She was always present to be an example to our Soldiers, civilians and families representing the command at both formal and informal events, even sacrificing personal time to always support the team.



“She continuously made herself available as a mentor and coach or just to be a sounding board to those who needed it.



“Through the good times and bad, Command Sgt. Maj. Vaught stayed consistent and steadied the ship allowing the brigade to move forward in executing its core support mission while supporting new initiatives aligned with NATO Convergence.



“A command sergeant major is a commander's right hand and is someone the commander can confide in.



“They must also have the ability to communicate blind spots and provide the commander with well-thought-out recommendations.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Vaught was able to do all the above both for me and my predecessor.



“She is a talented NCO that possesses a wealth of knowledge both about the military and life in general.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Vaught, as you prepare to PCS and reunite with the family in Virginia, we want to say thank you for all you have done and for the significant changes you've implemented to make this brigade better.



“We wish you and your family the very best, and we know that once you settle into your next assignment in D.C. that you'll continue to be a staunch supporter and a true advocate for Team Steady.



“To our incoming command sergeant major, first of all, I applaud you and Pamela for taking on the next challenge as you've recently completed a successful stint as a battalion command sergeant major in 41st Fires.



“Your willingness to stay overseas and move just a few 100 kilometers west to join the team is a true testament to your dedication and sacrifice.



“The departure of a command sergeant major can be a major setback to any unit and



admittedly I was worried, but when I discovered that Command Sgt. Maj. Morris was slated to the brigade, I immediately knew that we were poised to continue to grow on the achievements and progress we have made thus far.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Morris brings a wealth of knowledge to the brigade having served at every echelon from company to the enterprise Army.



“His reputation is one that speaks to his professionalism, competence and his unwavering care and support for Soldiers, civilians, and their families.



“These are all qualities that make him an ideal choice to step in and fill the void.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Morris, we have a great team that continues to exceed expectations and has committed themselves to providing the best possible support that prioritizes people and readiness.



“You are now part of this team, and we look forward to your camaraderie and leadership.”



After completing a successful tour, Vaught’s next assignment is at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. where she will serve with the Army Review Boards Agency. ARBA performs as the highest administrative level for review of personnel actions taken by lower levels of the Army and administers a number of boards.



“Standing before you is both an honor and a humbling moment,” said Vaught. “The change of responsibility ceremony is far more than tradition; it is a testament to the continuity of leadership, the strength of our NCO Corps, and the legacy we leave for those who follow in our footsteps.



“Serving as the command sergeant major of this NATO Brigade for the past two and a half years has been one of the greatest privileges of my military career.



“I thank God for getting me through.



“When I first assumed this responsibility, I understood the demands of the job.



“What I didn't fully grasp was just how profoundly rewarding it would be.



“I have had the rare opportunity to serve not only alongside Soldiers from my own nation but also with dedicated professionals from across the alliance each bringing their own traditions, strengths, and experiences to our shared mission.



“Together, we built more than a cohesive team; we forged a common purpose.



“The diversity within this formation in front of you is more than a source of pride. It is our competitive advantage.



“Our Soldiers drawn from across the NATO alliance have shown that we fight with the same heart, the same discipline, and the same unwavering commitment to our shared values.



“To my battle buddies, Col. Pope and Col. (Troy V.) Alexander, thank you for your trust, support, and leadership.



“Thank you for allowing me to lead and for making this journey worthwhile. Thank you for the talks and shared understanding during our battlefield circulation and also taking care of the people of the NATO Brigade.



“To the officers and NCOs of this brigade, you led from the front, cared for your Soldiers and carried the weight of responsibility with quiet professionalism.



“I could not have asked for a better team to serve alongside.



“To our junior Soldiers, keep pushing forward. You are the backbone of this formation.



“You represent not only the future of our nations' armed forces but the living strength of this alliance today. Let no one ever question the importance of your role. Every late night, every mission completed, it all contributes to something far greater than any one of us.



“To our two battalions, nine company command teams, brigade staff, MPEPs (Military Personnel Exchange Program) and SONs (Schools of Other Nations), Peacetime Establishment Soldiers and our host country, thank you for the trust, communication, and mutual respect that make our mission possible.



“Operating as a joint force requires unwavering cooperation, and I have witnessed that commitment firsthand every day.



“Finally, to Command Sgt. Maj. Morris, you are absolutely the right leader for this brigade.



“You bring experience, wisdom, and energy to this role, and I have no doubt the brigade will thrive under your leadership. I extend my full support as you assume these responsibilities.



“To everyone gathered here today-thank you. Thank you for trusting me with this responsibility, for challenging me to grow, and for sharing in the burden and beauty of service.



“As I pass this responsibility, I do not walk away. I walk forward, carrying with me the lessons, friendships, and pride that these years have given me.



“NATO Strong! Steady 7 signing out.”



Morris comes to the brigade from Grafenwoehr, Germany, where he served as the command sergeant major of the 589th Brigade Support Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Brigade.



“I am so thankful to be here before you today,” said Morris. “To my God in whom I trust, thank you for the love, patience, and joy, you provide me every day.”



“Special thanks to Command Sgt. Maj. Vaught for onboarding me to a successful transition and providing the true example of sponsorship support.



“Your leadership as the command sergeant major has been impeccable, so I want to thank you for developing our warfighters, ensuring they are combat ready, in a time of continuous transformation, all the while strengthening the profession of arms.



“And also, to my new battle buddy, Col. Pope. Your mentorship these last 15 days has truly been unmatched and confirms why our organization, the U.S. Army NATO Brigade is the premier organization with phenomenal Soldiers and civilians that stand poised and ready to meet the challenges of a transforming NATO and world.



“I am blessed to continue my service to the nation in this capacity, and I promise to champion the message of our organization in every forum, gathering, and to every person I meet to ensure our purpose, and why we exist is never forgotten well past your and my tenure.



“Lastly, to the Soldiers, civilians, and family members of the U.S. Army NATO Brigade, it is my business to be your advocate, your champion, and your support.



“As you serve across 44 NATO organizations at 81 locations in 22 countries, know this; I serve you and am willing to support in any mission, anywhere, and at any time.



“As the Army's greatest and most lethal weapon is its Soldiers and the strength of our profession is empowered by our professional civilian corps and our family members, it is my role and responsibility to be committed, dedicated, and confident to foster a climate of service, steward the profession, and train you to remain as the best force multipliers known to man.



“God bless you and thank you all for attending.



“Sword of Freedom! Steady! NATO strong!



“Steady 7 signing on the net!”