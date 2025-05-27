Food service enhancements come to Army’s Cadet Summer Training

Courtesy Photo | Shown is a Fort Knox, Kentucky, dining facility u-shaped counter concept to be used...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Shown is a Fort Knox, Kentucky, dining facility u-shaped counter concept to be used during the Cadet Summer Training from May 31 – Aug. 20. This year an increase of 320,000 meals will be provided at this training. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – This summer, Cadet Summer Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, is evolving, with significant enhancements to its food service program, according to Logistics Readiness Center Knox officials.



CST is the Army’s largest annual training event and has lasting effects as these students go on to commission as Army officers. Besides the cadets, there’ll be more than 5,000 cadre (instructors) eating too, from all three components to provide training and evaluate over 8,000 Army ROTC cadets.



Eleven dining facilities will provide support for junior leaders with 740,000 meals planned May 31 through Aug. 20. That is a big increase from last year – 57% – due to a small increase in cycle days.



“The cadre and Cadet Summer Training 2024 provided 420,000 meals versus the 740,000 meals planned for 2025, an increase of 320,000 meals,” said Maribel Williams, food service specialist/Installation Food Program manager/contracting officer’s representative at LRC Knox.



LRC Knox falls under the 407th Army Field Support Brigade, one of seven global brigades assigned to the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, headquartered at Rock Island Arsenal. LRC Knox contributes to Soldier readiness across the Army, joining more than 80 LRCs worldwide. ASC plays a critical role in equipping and sustaining the Army, ensuring Soldiers have what they need when they need it – including food services.



In support of the Army’s Food Modernization Program, Fort Knox is enhancing nutrition and efficiency while providing healthier and convenient dining options.



These improvements support the Army’s commitment to a stronger, healthier force, reinforcing recruitment efforts and long-term readiness.



Key initiatives for CST 2025 improve cost efficiency, sustainability, and meal quality.



One of the changes is the expansion of the local food service contract, which now allows local hiring for cadre support. This adjustment has reduced temporary duty expenses, making operations more efficient.



Additionally, cadre will now serve themselves in their own dining facility, eliminating the need for additional serving staff, although a contractor will oversee food preparation, replenishment, and cleanup, Williams said.



To further enhance efficiency, a second dining facility will now operate year-round to support surge missions, reducing per diem and lodging costs by utilizing locally hired staff.



As part of its commitment to environmental sustainability, Fort Knox is shifting to compostable paperware, reducing landfill waste and contributing to soil health. Compostable materials also offer biodegradable benefits, lowering labor demands and streamlining waste disposal.



John Puls, chief, Services Division (Food and Laundry Services), Program Development and Services Directorate, ASC, explained the environment sustainability changes also provided cost savings. “The primary reason was the reduction in labor based off the use of compostable dinnerware – no labor in the dishwashing room.”



To accommodate the growing food needs of CST, the warehouse facility has been expanded by 50%, ensuring adequate storage for an increased meal count.



In an effort to provide more fresh, nutritious options, cadre will now receive A-ration subsistence – fresh food – alongside a full salad buffet stocked with fruits, vegetables, potatoes, grilled meats, and assorted salads. Cadets will also enjoy access to the same buffet, continuing Fort Knox’s tradition of offering balanced nutrition to support training performance.



These improvements reflect Fort Knox’s dedication to ensuring cadets and cadre are well-fed, well-prepared, and ready to meet the demands of Cadet Summer Training.