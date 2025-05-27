Supporting our own: AFAF campaign underway at SBD 1

At Space Base Delta 1, dedication to service extends beyond an oath. The spirit of service is on full display as SBD 1 remains committed to its Air Force Assistance Fund campaign, a fundraising effort to provide financial assistance to Guardians and Airmen and their families in times of need.



Donors can contribute funds to four AFAF-affiliated charities – Air Force Aid Society, the LeMay Foundation, Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation and Air Force Enlisted Village. According to the official AFAF website, the mission of the AFAF campaign is to raise funds that directly support Air Force and Space Force families in moments of hardship, offering critical resources such as emergency financial aid, educational assistance, and housing support.



This year’s campaign, which kicked off May 5, 2025, is striving to raise $49,226 at Peterson SFB and $24,683 at Schriever SFB. Currently, less than a combined 5% of that goal has been reached, however, there is still time to make a tax-deductible donation before the campaign closes on June 27, 2025.



"Every dollar contributed helps provide vital support—whether it’s covering emergency expenses like utility bills or car repairs, funding educational scholarships, or supplying resources for community programs,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Athena Staggs, AFAF primary installation project officer for Peterson SFB. “Small donations add up quickly when combined with those from others, to reach more Airmen, Guardians, retirees, and their families in need. In essence, no contribution is too small to help strengthen the Air Force and Space Force community and improve the lives of those who serve.”



Eligibility requirements for assistance varies depending on each individual charity and the type of support needed; however, all active-duty Guardians and Airmen, Guard and Reserve members, retirees, military spouses, immediate family members, and surviving family members are eligible to receive support.



The AFAF is important because it embodies the Air Force and Space Force commitment to taking care of their own,” Staggs said. “Military life can present unique challenges like frequent relocations, deployments, and unexpected emergencies that can place significant financial and emotional strain on service members and their families. AFAF provides a vital safety net, offering timely financial assistance, educational support, and housing resources when they are needed most.”



AFAF strengthens the Air Force and Space Force community by supporting Airmen, Guardians, retirees, and surviving spouses through its trusted charities. It fosters morale, resilience, and readiness, ensuring no one faces hardship alone.



"The AFAF isn’t just another campaign, it’s personal. It supports four powerful charities that directly serve our Airmen, Guardians, and their families,” said U.S. Space Force Col. Kenneth Klock, SBD 1 commander, in an email to personnel. “From the Air Force Aid Society to the LeMay Foundation, Air Force Village, and the Enlisted Village, these organizations stand with us through every stage of service and beyond. They help our own, and now it’s our turn to help them. Every dollar raised is a show of support, a symbol of unity, and a commitment to the values we hold dear.”



To learn more about the AFAF, including its mission and the charities it supports, or to make a donation, you can visit the official AFAF website at www.afassistancefund.org.

