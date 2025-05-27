Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Demonstrates Low-Cost Maritime Defense Capability with QUICKSINK

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (AFRL) – In a demonstration of enhanced maritime lethality, the Air Force tested a new, more versatile variant of the QUICKSINK maritime weapon, increasing aircraft lethality by expanding its targeting reach. QUICKSINK is a low-cost method for neutralizing surface vessels using a modified, air-delivered munition. A 500-pound variant of the anti-ship weapon was delivered by a B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber during a test at the Eglin Air Force Base Gulf Test Range. This innovative capability provides a rapid response to maritime threats across vast ocean expanses, significantly bolstering the U.S. Air Force's counter-maritime deterrence and operations.

    "QUICKSINK offers an affordable, game-changing solution to rapidly and efficiently sink maritime targets," said Col. Dan Lehoski, 53rd Wing commander. “AFRL’s 500-pound QUICKSINK variant adds options for the warfighter and enhances operational flexibility."

    While the 2,000-pound QUICKSINK munition has been successfully employed during the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) 2024, this new 500-pound variant expands the B-2’s targeting capabilities, providing combatant commanders with an expanded complement of innovative warfighting solutions.

    A collaborative effort between Air Force Materiel Command’s Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and Air Force Test Center (AFTC), and Air Combat Command’s 53rd Wing enabled execution of the QUICKSINK live-fire tests.

    “QUICKSINK is the result of a Joint collaboration that rapidly prototyped an affordable concept for holding surface targets at risk,” said Col. Matthew Caspers, AFRL Munitions Directorate commander.

    QUICKSINK underscores the Air Force's commitment to rapidly demonstrating innovative concepts that strengthen U.S. power projection and maintain freedom of navigation in critical waterways.

    About AFRL
    The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce spanning nine technology areas and 40 operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.

