Serving more than food: DFAC boosts morale at Kismayo

Photo By Spc. Jaki Stitt | U.S. Army Spc. Julio Gonzalez, Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa radar technician, gets food at the dining facility at Cooperative Security Location, Kismayo, Somalia, May 21, 2025. Food operations carried out by the dining facility team ensure mission readiness for service members forward-deployed to CSL Kismayo by providing them the nutritional fuel needed to carry out their missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaki Stitt)

Refueling warfighters stationed at Combined Joint Task Force - Horn Of Africa outstations within East Africa is important to ensure they maintain their readiness to support contingency locations that are vital to enhancing regional security.



The staff at the dining facility at Cooperative Security Location, Kismayo, Somalia, go above and beyond to prepare and serve quality meals, helping boost the morale of the service members stationed there.



This support is part of the broader Base Operating Support-Integrator, focused on continuous improvement of outstations to enhance enduring contingency locations. In addition to enhancing regional security, this facilitation ensures members are fully equipped to carry out CJTF-HOA initiatives of enhancing partner capacity..



At CSL Kismayo, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Crystal Yazzie, CJTF-HOA BOS-I contracting officer representative, oversees every facet of personnel life support from the procurement of food, fuel and supplies, to the execution of contractor contracts and resource management. One of the most essential functions under her purview is the operation of the dining facility, feeding service members and base personnel daily.



“Food operations fall under sustainment services for BOS-I, which encompasses key life support services that ensure deployed personnel can survive, maintain health and perform effectively,” said Yazzie. “Food service operation, which involves the sourcing, preparing, and distributing of meals, is a core part of these support services.”



Ensuring members have access to safe, quality food extends beyond fulfilling just the nutritional needs of the personnel assigned to CSL Kismayo; it’s an important part of maintaining a high quality of life.



“Food is not only about nutrition, but also about comfort and psychological well-being,” said U.S. Army1st Sgt. Madiya Nieves, CSL Kismayo senior enlisted leader. “Good, quality food provides a nutritious value, but also a connection to home. It can significantly improve morale, reduce stress and connect people.”



The importance of the work being facilitated by the dining facility is not lost on the team. Members pull on past experiences to understand the gravity of providing quality food to service members operating in a forward-deployed environment.



“I served eight years in the Marine Corps with deployments to places like Fallujah and Al Assad, so I understand what being here can feel like for some people,” said Seth Kilkuskie, CSL Kismayo food service manager. “We all understand these people are away from their families, so customer service for us is first and foremost. We want them to have that little piece of home, that little enjoyment with each meal.”



The hard work being put in by the dining facility team has been seen by many, earning them a positive reputation among service members deployed across East Africa.



“The positive rumors are just a morale booster and we take a lot of pride in it,” said Kilkuskie. “Every day we tell the team in our morning meetings to be the best they can be and to expect greatness from themselves. We have to believe it first, which we do, if we want to be the best for ourselves and everybody that comes through here.”



The hard work being put in by the dining facility team is recognized and appreciated by the base populace, including CSL Kismayo leadership.



“The quality and efficiency of the DFAC reflect the level of commitment our contractors have to our personnel welfare,” said Nieves.



Having a dedicated team supporting the mission at CSL Kismayo ensures service members are able to maintain resilience as they progress CJTF-HOA initiatives in the region, laying the groundwork for increased regional security and stability across East Africa.