    185th Air Refueling Wing awarded 2023 Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    The 185th Air Refueling Wing and its airmen recently learned that the unit was awarded the Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award for its efforts in 2023.

    The award citation noted that the 185th ARW “distinguished itself by exceptionally meritorious service.”

    According to the citation, the unit provided combat-lethality in mission-critical operations by flying 658 sorties, accumulating 2223.2 flight hours and offloading a sum of 5.1 million pounds of fuel with the unit’s eight aircraft.

    "I need to thank the airmen of the unit,” said Col. Sonya Morrison, 185th ARW Commander, “it's their hard work that brought us here and it's nice that we have been recognized for it."

    Also highlighted was the unit’s recruiting and retention as it exceeded the national manning goals with an overall manning of 101.2%, despite the unit’s high operations tempo.

    According to the award, the 185th executed the most Mission Readiness Airlift missions of any Air National Guard KC-135 unit while also completing other missions and supporting multiple deployments.

    The citation highlighted that “the 185th remains the unit to emulate for superior performance and is recognized throughout the Air National Guard for extraordinary success.”

