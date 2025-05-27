Fort Knox Army Emergency Relief officials encourage donations beyond campaign end

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Fort Knox has raised $63,100 for the annual Army Emergency Relief Campaign so far with multiple units and organizations donating toward the fund.

Officials say $16,743 of this was donated by active-duty Soldiers from the installation.

Though the campaign is set to end on June 14, campaign officials say interested individuals can still donate even after the campaign is over.

“For those who are interested in helping AER take care of Soldiers and Families, there’s still time to participate,” said Robert Maxwell, an Army Emergency Relief specialist for Fort Knox. “Financial crisis affects everyone, regardless of rank – AER is here to help you when it does.”

Editor’s note: For more information on how to donate, follow the link to the original Fort Knox Army Emergency Relief Campaign article. For further details or questions, call 866-878-6378 or email donations@aerhq.org.

