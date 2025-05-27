Apache Junction native serves with Navy Medicine in Cuba

Photo By Emily McCamy | Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sierra Koch, a native of Apache Junction, Arizona, serves...... read more read more Photo By Emily McCamy | Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sierra Koch, a native of Apache Junction, Arizona, serves aboard U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Guantanamo Bay at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, May 19, 2025. Koch is a surgical technician and has served the Navy for seven years. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy/released) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Story by Megan Lemly, Navy Office of Community Outreach



MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Petty Officer 2nd Class Sierra Koch, a native of Apache Junction, Arizona, serves aboard U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Guantanamo Bay at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.



Koch graduated from Imagine Prep Superstition in 2018. The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Apache Junction.



"Growing up surrounded by hard-working people showed me how much a strong work ethic could pay off in life," Koch said.



Koch joined the Navy seven years ago.



"I joined the Navy because I knew I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself," Koch said. "I also knew that I wanted to work in the medical field, but did not want the debt that came along with the school, and I saw the Navy as an opportunity to do both."



Today, Koch serves as a hospital corpsman.



USNMRTC Guantanamo Bay focuses on three critical mission priorities: warfighter readiness, medical force generation and supporting the delivery of high-quality health care at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay.



U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay provides health care to the U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay community, which consists of approximately 4,500 military members, federal employees, U.S. and foreign national contractors and their families. The hospital also operates the only overseas military home health care facility, providing care to elderly special category residents who sought asylum on the installation during the Cuban Revolution.



The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.



According to Navy officials, “America is a maritime nation and for 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.”



With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.



Koch has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.



"So far, my proudest accomplishment in the Navy is being selected to attend Independent Duty Corpsman 'C' School," Koch said. "I am honored to be selected as someone to be trained to operate at the next higher level as a Navy corpsman and am excited to wear the title with pride."



Koch serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.



"Serving in the Navy is all about constantly reaching out with a helping hand," Koch said. "With my humanitarian tendencies, I have always been focused on supporting the people and the mission around me. Being able to work as a support for those who truly needed it is greatly rewarding, and being able to have access to so many resources to grow as a person, a leader and as a medical professional leaves me excited to learn more for the rest of my career in the Navy."



Koch is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.



"I would like to give a huge, loving shout-out to my mother for being my support through all my life decisions while also showing me what it means to be an adult walking through this world," Koch added.



"I would also like to give a shout-out to both my sisters for also being a part of my support through life and for showing how to be resilient while still being able to keep your spark. I love you all!"