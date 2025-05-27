RC-135V takes intelligence operations ‘down under’

ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, Australia – U.S. Air Force members from

the 82nd Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron recently participated in exercise RECCE-

Edge 25, Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, May 19–23, 2025. RECCE-Edge 25 is a

multinational effort centered on enhancing agile force capabilities, intelligence gathering, and

joint interoperability.



The exercise provided the 82nd ERS an opportunity to strengthen tactics, safeguard assets and

continue to self-sustain reconnaissance capabilities while operating from a forward-deployed

location.



“RAAF Base Darwin is an ideal location for this type of deployment,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col.

Michael Ellsworth, 82nd ERS director of operations. “Australia offers a close and secure location

with well-established partnerships and they’re familiar with our mission so integrating with their

team was seamless.”



The 18th Wing deployed 55 Airmen to RAAF Base Darwin, including reconnaissance, security,

communications, refueling and maintenance personnel.



Within 12 hours of arrival, the team established full operational capability – demonstrating their

ability to rapidly deploy while sustaining high-tempo reconnaissance missions from a remote

location.



The RC-135V Rivet Joint is a highly specialized signals intelligence platform, equipped to

collect, analyze, and deliver real-time intelligence to the U.S. and its allies.



“The Rivet Joint is a high-value asset and crucial to maintaining our reconnaissance capabilities,

so it’s very important that we’re able to get it up and running quickly,” said U.S. Air Force Maj.

Robert Anglin, 82d ERS assistant director of operations.



By maintaining continuity of operations in a forward environment, the squadron reinforced its

role in delivering timely, reliable intelligence from any location.



“Operating out of places like RAAF Base Darwin ensures that our capabilities reach across the

Indo-Pacific, and we can stay connected with the mission, no matter how far we are from

home,” Anglin said.



Members of the 82nd ERS worked closely with RAAF’s No. 10 Squadron, who share a similar

reconnaissance mission and collaborate routinely on operations and trainings like RECCE-

Edge 25.



By deploying a lean team while educating and practicing with Australian partners, the 82nd ERS

demonstrated its ability to operate and perform their duties in any location while proving the

importance of cooperation with trusted partners to uphold regional stability and maintain

intelligence superiority.

