    RC-135V takes intelligence operations ‘down under’

    AUSTRALIA

    05.29.2025

    Story by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    18th Wing

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, Australia – U.S. Air Force members from
    the 82nd Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron recently participated in exercise RECCE-
    Edge 25, Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, May 19–23, 2025. RECCE-Edge 25 is a
    multinational effort centered on enhancing agile force capabilities, intelligence gathering, and
    joint interoperability.

    The exercise provided the 82nd ERS an opportunity to strengthen tactics, safeguard assets and
    continue to self-sustain reconnaissance capabilities while operating from a forward-deployed
    location.

    “RAAF Base Darwin is an ideal location for this type of deployment,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col.
    Michael Ellsworth, 82nd ERS director of operations. “Australia offers a close and secure location
    with well-established partnerships and they’re familiar with our mission so integrating with their
    team was seamless.”

    The 18th Wing deployed 55 Airmen to RAAF Base Darwin, including reconnaissance, security,
    communications, refueling and maintenance personnel.

    Within 12 hours of arrival, the team established full operational capability – demonstrating their
    ability to rapidly deploy while sustaining high-tempo reconnaissance missions from a remote
    location.

    The RC-135V Rivet Joint is a highly specialized signals intelligence platform, equipped to
    collect, analyze, and deliver real-time intelligence to the U.S. and its allies.

    “The Rivet Joint is a high-value asset and crucial to maintaining our reconnaissance capabilities,
    so it’s very important that we’re able to get it up and running quickly,” said U.S. Air Force Maj.
    Robert Anglin, 82d ERS assistant director of operations.

    By maintaining continuity of operations in a forward environment, the squadron reinforced its
    role in delivering timely, reliable intelligence from any location.

    “Operating out of places like RAAF Base Darwin ensures that our capabilities reach across the
    Indo-Pacific, and we can stay connected with the mission, no matter how far we are from
    home,” Anglin said.

    Members of the 82nd ERS worked closely with RAAF’s No. 10 Squadron, who share a similar
    reconnaissance mission and collaborate routinely on operations and trainings like RECCE-
    Edge 25.

    By deploying a lean team while educating and practicing with Australian partners, the 82nd ERS
    demonstrated its ability to operate and perform their duties in any location while proving the
    importance of cooperation with trusted partners to uphold regional stability and maintain
    intelligence superiority.

