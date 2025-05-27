3d Littoral Combat Team Wins 3d Division Rifle Squad Competition

Photo By Cpl. Zachariah Ferraro | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jonathan Rafuse, a rifleman with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Zachariah Ferraro | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jonathan Rafuse, a rifleman with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and a native of Boston, Massachusetts, performs hand and arm signals during a rifle squad competition at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, May 14, 2025. The Marine Corps Rifle Squad Competition is an annual competition that utilizes simulated combat conditions to challenge competitors with a wide variety of complex and realistic scenarios to determine which Marine rifle squad most effectively demonstrates their combat capabilities and operational proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachariah Ferraro) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa – Chaos 1-1, a U.S. Marine rifle squad with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, was named the winner of the annual 3d Marine Division Rifle Squad Competition, which took place from March 24-28, 2025. The distinction earned Chaos 1-1 a spot in the 2025 U.S. Marine Corps rifle squad competition, held in Quantico, Virginia from May 12-16, giving the 3d LCT squad the chance to compete against the most proficient squads in the Marine Corps for the distinction of rifle squad of the year.



After winning 3d LCT’s internal squad competition, Chaos 1-1 traveled to Camp Hansen, Okinawa, to compete against the top rifle squads from around 3d Marine Division to represent their respective units and compete to be named the best squad in 3d Marine Division. The 3d Marine Division Rifle Squad Competition is a Division level competition to determine, in a simulated combat environment, which rifle squad most effectively demonstrates proficiency in their combat capabilities.



The Division squad competition consisted of several events; each event is designed to test the organic capabilities expected of a Marine rifle squad. Over the grueling 96-hour operation, each squad was tested on offensive and defensive tactics, patrolling, physical fitness, combat marksmanship, critical thinking, and signature management.



On March 29th, one day after the competition ended, Chaos 1-1 was announced as the winner of the 4-day competition. For the second consecutive year, they were recognized for their exceptional performance in numerous infantry skills and physical challenges over the course of the competition. Last year, Chaos 1-1 earned the title of best rifle squad in the Marine Corps after they were named winners of the prestigious U.S. Marine Corps rifle squad competition in 2024. Several of the Marines from Chaos 1-1 that participated in last year’s competitions competed again this year in both the Division and service level competition. Following the grueling Division competition, Chaos 1-1 deployed to the Philippines in early April with the rest of their company in order to participate in Exercise Balikatan 25.



During Balikatan, the LCT Marines conducted two Combined-Joint All Domain Operations (CJADO) events – the Maritime Key Terrain Security Operation and the Counter-Landing Live-Fire. Immediately following the Counter-Landing Live-Fire, a range that included infantry, artillery, and aviation capabilities from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Marine Corps, Chaos 1-1 traveled to Quantico, Virginia where they competed in the service level U.S. Marine Corps Rifle Squad Competition.



“I’m incredibly proud of what this squad has accomplished,” said Sgt. Nicholas Kempton, the squad leader with Chaos 1-1. “We’ve built a squad where everyone trusts each and works as a team, and that’s been key. We focus on developing not just individual skills, but also the physical toughness and communication needed to operate as a cohesive unit. The platoon leadership has worked hard to mentor and empower these Marines, and it’s clear that’s paying off.”



3d LCT’s performance in the Division squad competition and service level competition underscores the hard work and training that 3d Marine Littoral Regiment conducts to remain ready to fight and win against any pacing threat. The 3d MLR and its’ subordinate battalions have proven their ability to succeed in austere environments and conduct a wide range of missions, from the squad to the regimental level, further establishing their legacy within the Marine Corps.



“Chaos 1-1 is a lethal and survivable team” said LtCol Tim Love, Commanding Officer of 3d Littoral Combat Team. “They are proficient at shooting, moving, and communicating, but their teamwork is what makes them exceptional. Sergeant Kempton’s exemplary leadership creates an environment of mutual trust and a belief in team that enables selfless collaboration toward a common goal. He is the epitome of a non-commissioned officer.”



3d Marine Littoral Regiment is a combat-credible U.S. Marine Corps unit specializing in Stand-in Force operations in contested littoral zones. Stationed on Oahu, Hawaii, and deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region, 3d MLR is committed to promoting regional security and stability through strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts with Allies and partner nations.