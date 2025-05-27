USACE Far East District inspires future innovators at STEAM events in South Korea

Photo By YOHAN AN | Students gather for a group photo during a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and...... read more read more Photo By YOHAN AN | Students gather for a group photo during a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) event hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District at Central Elementary School on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, on May 15, 2025. In the district’s 13th consecutive year of outreach, the program fosters curiosity and innovation, inspiring students to explore the exciting possibilities of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. (U.S. Army photo by Yohan An) see less | View Image Page

USAG HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (FED) successfully hosted its 13th consecutive year of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) events at Humphreys Central Elementary School (HCES) and Humphreys West Elementary School (HWES) on May 15 and 22, 2025. The events aimed to ignite curiosity, foster creativity and inspire students to explore careers in STEAM fields through hands-on learning experiences.



The annual event is a cornerstone of the district’s ongoing commitment to engage and educate the next generation of engineers and scientists. Each year, FED employees volunteer their time to lead a series of interactive activities, demonstrating real-world applications of scientific principles and engineering concepts to over 1,000 students.



“Every year, I’m amazed at the level of excitement and engagement from the students,” said Mr. Rick Taylor, STEAM coordinator at HCES. “This event is a critical part of our ongoing STEAM program, and it’s truly inspiring to see how our students’ creativity and problem-solving skills evolve from year to year.”



Hands-On Learning and Engagement



This year’s event featured a variety of activities that captivated students’ imaginations. FED volunteers guided the children through experiments that demonstrated fundamental scientific concepts. Mr. Daniel Carlson, Fire Protection Engineer, led a demonstration on water surface tension, where students saw a metal paperclip float after initially sinking in water.



“The most rewarding part was seeing the students’ surprised faces when the paperclip floated,” Carlson said. “It’s moments like these that make volunteering so worthwhile.”



Another popular activity was a building block tower challenge, led by Lt. Col. Robert Howell, FED deputy commander. Students were tasked with building the tallest, most stable tower in five minutes, learning about structural engineering and the importance of design considerations like sway and bracing.



“It’s always incredible to watch the students grasp complex engineering concepts like structural stability while having fun,” Howell said. “This event is a reminder of the importance of exposing young students to engineering early on.”



Shaping Future Problem-Solvers



The hands-on nature of the event allows students to directly apply what they are learning in the classroom to real-world situations, which has lasting benefits. Many students have gone on to pursue STEAM-related projects and even start STEAM clubs in their schools after participating in the event.



Ms. Jeannette Rho, STEAM coordinator at HWES, emphasized the lasting impact on students. “The excitement and engagement we see at these events directly translates into more active participation in science and math lessons back in the classroom,” she said. “The program has sparked a passion for STEAM in our students that extends well beyond the event itself.”



A Collaborative Effort



The STEAM event is not just a learning experience for students: it also offers a valuable opportunity for FED volunteers to give back to the community. Volunteers come from various backgrounds within the district, from engineers to construction control representatives, creating a rich and diverse experience for the students.



Staff Sgt. Kyler Hughes, Construction Control Representative, was excited to contribute to the event with his “Ocean in a Bottle” experiment, which demonstrated how waves can be created in a bottle using simple kitchen ingredients.



“It’s rewarding to teach the students and to learn from them at the same time,” Hughes said. “These events truly shape the next generation of engineers and problem-solvers.”



Looking Ahead



The partnership between USACE FED and the schools has been a long-standing success, with both students and teachers benefiting from the hands-on learning opportunities. “We are so thankful for this partnership that has been built over the last decade,” Taylor said. “The STEAM event is not only fun, but it also helps build a strong foundation for the students’ future education and careers.”



As the 13th year of STEAM events ends, the Far East District looks forward to continuing its commitment to inspiring the next generation of engineers, scientists, and innovators.