Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Partnership Brings Disaster Response Training to Virac, Philippines

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Kicks off with urban rescue training in Virac, Philippines, June 2, 2025

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings | VIRAC, Philippines (June 2, 2025) – Pacific Partnership 2025 service members, Armed...... read more read more

    VIRAC, PHILIPPINES

    06.04.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings  

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    VIRAC, CATANDUANES, Philippines (June 1, 2025) — Pacific Partnership 2025 officially commenced its mission in Virac, Philippines, bringing together international expertise and local leadership to strengthen disaster response capabilities in the region. Members of the Hawaii National Guard and Center for Excellence-Disaster Management and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) are conducting a series of intensive training events with local emergency responders and civilian authorities.

    The training will focus on three core areas: urban search and rescue (USAR), Incident Command System (ICS) training, and a disaster management workshop. These activities enhance technical skills, improve coordination frameworks, and support community-based resilience initiatives, which increase natural disaster preparedness in Virac and the greater Catanduanes province.

    “Pacific Partnership is about more than training; it’s about building lasting relationships that strengthen regional security and stability,” said Cmdr. Robert Reyes, the officer in charge for the Philippines mission stop. “Each interaction brings us closer to achieving a shared goal of a safer, more resilient Indo-Pacific.”

    The ICS and disaster management workshops of the training are modelled after the U.S. National Incident Management System, tailored to local conditions and needs. These sessions include command post simulations, interagency coordination exercises, and disaster response planning scenarios aimed at building a common operating framework between civilian and military organizations in the Philippines.

    The Hawaii National Guard’s and AFP’s USAR component will focus on lifesaving operations in challenging environments. This includes practical, hands-on training in collapsed structure rescue, shoring and stabilization techniques, confined space navigation, and rubble pile operations. The program concludes with a realistic disaster scenario to test coordination and execution of newly learned skills.

    Now in its 21st iteration, Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific.

    For updates and multimedia from Pacific Partnership 2025, follow #PacificPartnership, #PP25, and #PacificPartnership25 on social media or visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/PacificPartnership

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 20:23
    Story ID: 499578
    Location: VIRAC, PH
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership Brings Disaster Response Training to Virac, Philippines, by PO2 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Kicks off with urban rescue training in Virac, Philippines, June 2, 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    PacificPartnership
    PP25
    Pacific Partnership 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download