AFSOUTH Launches AMISTAD 2025 Across Latin America

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – U.S. Air Forces Southern (AFSOUTH) launched AMISTAD 2025 in Peru on June 2, marking the start of a global health engagement designed to strengthen partnerships and enhance deployment readiness across five Latin American nations.



For 10 weeks, teams of active-duty and reserve medical personnel will embed in hospitals and clinics across Peru, Suriname, Paraguay, El Salvador, and Panama – one country at a time. This operation aims to build interoperability with partner nations by alleviating pressure on their healthcare systems while providing U.S. Airmen with real-world opportunities to operate in resource-constrained environments, a crucial skill for deployment readiness.



AMISTAD 2025 marks a significant expansion, welcoming U.S. Army medical personnel for the first time to work alongside their Air Force counterparts. Furthermore, medical teams from Canadian Armed Forces are participating in select locations, including Peru, El Salvador, and Suriname, making their initial contribution to the mission. This collaborative effort underscores a commitment to international cooperation and a unified approach to global health engagement.



"AMISTAD is a collaboration with each partner nation's Ministry of Health and the U.S. Embassy. Our teams provide care at facilities prioritized by the host nation," said Lt. Col. Aaron Goodrich, AFSOUTH deputy command surgeon. "Working side-by-side with our counterparts at these facilities facilitates partnership, knowledge exchange, and increases interoperability." He added that the two-week engagements consist of both clinical care and knowledge exchanges.



Each two-week engagement is coordinated through the host nation’s Ministry of Health. Military medical teams provide direct patient care, conduct public health outreach, and facilitate clinical education and knowledge exchanges at medical facilities selected by the host nation.



"Physicians, nurses, and medical aides can learn new skills that allow them to treat cases they previously would have had to refer to other facilities," Goodrich said. "This side-by-side work helps improve capabilities within the host nation.”



AMISTAD, which means friendship in Spanish, unites more than 240 U.S. medical professionals – including reservists and active-duty Airmen – specializing in dentistry, primary care, optometry, trauma care, emergency medicine, and other fields. According to AFSOUTH, a similar number of medical professionals are participating from the partner nations. By occurring within their deployment window, AMISTAD provides these medics with invaluable practical experience to hone their skills and enhance overall deployment readiness. Personnel selection is based on availability and the specific medical needs identified by each country.



"AMISTAD allows U.S. medics to work as a team in an unfamiliar and resource-limited environment, similar to a deployment," Goodrich said. "They accomplish critical pre-deployment skills, including diagnosing and treating conditions uncommon in the U.S. Many reserve personnel have civilian jobs outside the medical field, so these trips offer an opportunity to refresh their skills and prepare for contingency operations."



Each location offers a unique environment for U.S. medics to sharpen their skills and strengthen collaboration. By enabling total force medics to work in austere, real-world environments, AMISTAD not only boosts U.S. deployment readiness but also reinforces public health resilience in partner nations prone to natural disasters and public health crises.



"AMISTAD allows U.S. medics to work as a team in an unfamiliar and resource-limited environment similar to a deployment," Goodrich reiterated. "They're able to diagnose and treat conditions uncommon in the U.S. and refresh skills that are critical for contingency operations."



The Medical Capabilities Assessment and Readiness Tool (MCART), a digital app created by AFSOUTH to log medical procedures and readiness skills, returns for AMISTAD following its successful use during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) mission earlier this year. This iteration of MCART features a key enhancement: the ability to track U.S. Army readiness skills alongside those of the Air Force, reflecting a commitment to integrated readiness assessment. A new version of the MCART system will be piloted in Paraguay to expand its use for U.S. Army medical personnel.



"MCART allows our medical personnel to log the procedures they perform and the readiness skills they utilize during AMISTAD,” said Goodrich. “This data is then fed to a dashboard, providing leadership with real-time insights into their team's accomplishments and readiness levels, ultimately ensuring that both Air Force and Army personnel are fully prepared for future operations.”



This year, AMISTAD's success hinges on collaborative efforts that extend beyond traditional military support. In addition to the military expertise, the University of Miami is providing essential optometry services in Suriname and Paraguay, ensuring that residents have access to comprehensive eye care as part of the AMISTAD mission. This partnership exemplifies how AMISTAD is expanding its reach and offering a wider array of specialized medical services to partner nations.



"Ultimately, AMISTAD is about more than just collaboration; it's about forging lasting trust and strengthening relationships that will benefit the U.S. and our partner nations for years to come," Goodrich concluded.



For more information, visit the AMISTAD 2025 DVIDS page at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/AMISTAD25.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2025 Date Posted: 06.03.2025 18:11 Story ID: 499573 Location: DAVIS MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSOUTH Launches AMISTAD 2025 Across Latin America, by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.