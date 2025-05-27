Wisconsin Challenge Academy supports traveling memorial display at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Milwaukee County War Memorial Center's Medal of Honor traveling exhibit is shown...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Milwaukee County War Memorial Center's Medal of Honor traveling exhibit is shown May 21, 2025, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The exhibit, along with artworks from Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets, were set up at McCoy's Community Center for four hours as part of a special event. Dozens of people viewed the special displays. The event was coordinated by Class 54 of the Wisconsin Challenge Academy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Cadets with the Wisconsin Challenge Academy’s Class 54 held a special event May 21 in McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy with the setup and support of the War Memorial Center Medal of Honor traveling exhibit.



The Milwaukee County War Memorial Center is located in Milwaukee and has been a fixture of the military history community in Wisconsin since 1957, according to its website at https://warmemorialcenter.org.



“Dedicated on Veterans Day 1957 and designated a Milwaukee landmark in 1974, The War Memorial Center is the stunning architectural achievement of renowned Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen, whose work also included the St. Louis Gateway Arch, New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport, and Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C. Most importantly, Saarinen’s design and the memorials throughout the facility stand as a lasting testament to those who lost their lives defending the freedoms that we all cherish,” the website states.



“In addition to standing as a testament to those whose made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, the War Memorial Center is a hub for veteran activities,” the website states. “We work to ensure each veteran knows their service is appreciated as we inspire patriotism in our youth and honor the 3,481 men and women from Milwaukee County who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”



At Fort McCoy, the traveling exhibit from the center’s education department was set up for four hours at McCoy’s. In addition to the exhibit, the Challenge Academy cadets displayed artwork created by the cadets that were “propaganda posters” meant to reflect the feeling of the displays of the exhibits, according to Challenge Academy officials.



Visitation to the exhibits was free and dozens of people attended to view the works.



According to the center’s description for the Medal of Honor traveling exhibit, it is meant to show some of Wisconsin’s recipients of the nation’s highest medal for valor and heroism.



“The Medal of Honor is the highest US military decoration, awarded by Congress to a member of the armed forces for gallantry and bravery in combat at the risk of their own life, above and beyond the call of duty,” the website states. “Students will be introduced to the symbolism and meaning behind the Medal of Honor and the Wisconsin Soldiers who earned it.”



During the event, guests were greeted by cadets who would guide them to its location in the McCoy’s Community Center ballroom. Other cadets were on hand to answer questions. All of the cadets took time to see the entire display.



The Challenge Academy, a Fort McCoy tenant organization, offers youth the opportunity to change the direction of their lives and develop the strength of character and life skills necessary to become successful, responsible citizens.



The program begins with a 5 1/2-month residential phase, followed by a one-year, post-residential phase.



According to its website, https://challengeacademy.org, the academy was founded in 1988.



“The Wisconsin Challenge Academy is an alternative education program designed to reclaim the lives of at-risk youth and produce graduates with the values, skills, education, and self-discipline necessary to succeed as adults,” the website states. “The academy is part of the (Wisconsin) National Guard Youth Challenge Program, a community-based program that leads, trains, and mentors 16–18-year-olds so that they may become productive citizens in America’s future.”



Learn more about the War Memorial Center by visiting https://warmemorialcenter.org.



