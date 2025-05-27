Signal Corps welcomes 26th RCSM in combined ceremony

FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – The U.S. Army Signal Corps embraced its new senior enlisted leader and bid farewell to another beloved leader May 22.



Command Sgt. Maj. Lisa M. Gandy received the reigns from Command Sgt. Maj. Linwood E. Barrett during a combined change of responsibility and retirement ceremony at Eisenhower Conference and Catering. The ceremony was hosted by Col. Julia M. Donley, 43rd Chief of Signal and U.S. Army Signal School Commandant, and Col. Brian C. North, director of Commander’s Action Group, U.S. Army Futures Command.



Gandy replaced Barrett, who served as the 25th regimental command sergeant major since January 2023.



Donley began her remarks expressing gratitude for everyone who made the momentous occasion possible, acknowledging it took a large team to plan and execute the event. After welcoming Gandy and her family to the team, Donley went on to praise Barrett for the impact he had on the Signal Corps, noting that he “made it cool to be ‘orange.’”



“Command Sgt. Maj. Barrett has changed the entire esprit de Signal Corps,” Donley said. “He blasted the lids off of stovepipes of excellence and shone the light on every corner of our great Signal Corps, generating an almost unfathomable amount of pride, resulting really in raising the levels of confidence of countless Soldiers and civilians that we can do this, we can take on what many days seems impossible and give voice to our great Army.”



Donley paused to present Barrett with a Silver Order Mercury, the highest award achievable through the Signal Corps Regimental Association. Following the award citation, she directed remarks toward Gandy, whom Donley said she happy to welcome to the team.



“The Army always seems to find the right person for the job, at exactly the right time,” Donley said. “Our Army is transforming … these changes are going to directly impact our Regiment, its structure, its people, how we train them, really everything we do here at the Signal School and across the Corps, and I am honored to be able to stand at Command Sgt. Maj. Lisa Gandy’s side as we tackle these hard challenges.”



Gandy most recently served as commandant of the Cyber Center of Excellence Noncommissioned Officer Academy, where she oversaw professional military education of signal, cyber, and public affairs NCOs.



Looking at a room filled to capacity, many standing, Gandy thanked everyone, with a special few words for her mother and late father; both of whom helped shape the person she is today.



“They taught me not to accept my own self-imposed limitations or other peoples’ preconceived notions of what I was capable of … and to push my limits,” Gandy said.



The daughter of a retired U.S. Navy Master Chief, whose career began in the Philippines during the 1960s, Gandy enlisted in the Army in 1997 as a network switching systems operator/maintainer (31F). At the time, the Army was the best option for her to provide for her own family, being a single mother at the time. Looking back, she never would have imagined that decision would lead her to where she is now. From being a Signaleer who at one time considered herself the “least connected” among her peers, to now having an established immense sense of pride, Gandy said so much has changed – for the better – and she has leaders like Barrett to thank.



“Regimental Command Sgt. Maj. No. 25, you changed the game,” Gandy said of Barrett. “You have spent your tenure ensuring that we all feel connected. You have reminded us all of the pride that we as Signaleers should have in what we do and how we support the overall mission.”



Addressing the Regiment as a whole, Gandy said, “The current rate of change in technological advances requires us to be adaptable and agile … but above all, to be experts in our craft. I promise to be the leader that builds trust … to continue the path of excellence that all of my predecessors have forged moving the Regiment into the future.”



In closing, Gandy said she was excited to be Donley’s “battle buddy” and looked forward to seeing where they will lead the Signal Regiment.



“No comms, no bombs. Signal strong. Signal proud. Let’s go!”

