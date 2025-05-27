Eyes on the Future: Gen. Mike Guetlein Visits Space Rapid Capabilities Office

Gen. Mike Guetlein, Vice Chief of Space Operations, visited Kirtland Air Force Base this week, signaling the base’s growing importance in space innovation, research, and national defense.

His visit serves as a powerful acknowledgment of Kirtland’s role not only in defending space but also in engaging the local community in national defense efforts. Kirtland houses several major space-related units, including the Space Rapid Capabilities Office, the Space and Missile Systems Center, and elements of the Air Force Research Laboratory.

The visit comes as space becomes increasingly competitive and central to global security competition. "Space is no longer a neutral domain. It has become an increasingly contested environment where our adversaries are actively targeting the systems we rely on,” Guetlein stated. “Our national security is deeply tied to space-based capabilities, and we must stay ahead through innovation, adaptability, and maintaining a decisive edge."

“Kirtland Air Force Base is a pivotal center for space innovation,” Guetlein said. “Organizations like the Space Rapid Capabilities Office are delivering mission-ready systems at operational speed, and AFRL’s work in space and directed energy is helping shape the future of national defense in the space domain.”

As New Mexico continues to serve as a hub for innovation, Guetlein has also championed the need for a more adaptive and inventive mindset across the Space Force—one that embraces quick thinking and technical flexibility to address evolving threats.

Kirtland’s strategic role was also highlighted during the Air Fiesta, which featured a dedicated STEM hangar showcasing over 40 booths of hands-on exhibits. The event aimed to inspire the next generation of innovators by connecting local youth with space and defense professionals.

Kirtland AFB remains a pillar of the nation's space capabilities—advancing science, defending the domain, and fostering the innovation needed to maintain U.S. leadership in orbit and beyond.

