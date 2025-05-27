Rising to Excellence Fort Bragg SRU Wins Again

FORT BRAGG, NC-- Building on their recognition as the 2024 Medical Readiness Command East Best Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU), the Fort Bragg SRU has received the prestigious 2025 U.S. Army Medical Command Army Recovery Care Program Award of Excellence.



“This is a great recognition for the Cadre staff, who have put in a lot of work over the year, said Capt. Joseph Carter, Battalion Executive Officer and former Headquarters Detachment Commander for the SRU. “The unit's success can be attributed to the collaborative efforts of the Fort Bragg SRU family including our Womack staff and community teammates.”



The SRU prioritizes Soldier care through regular touchpoints and meetings, known as triads, which bring together members of the medical management team and command team to discuss each soldier's recovery process. This integrated approach ensures that Soldiers receive comprehensive care and support.



“The personnel structure of the SRU is custom tailored to support each individual Soldier and this is typical across the entire Army Recovery Care Program,” said Carter. “Our success and effectiveness stem from our highly cohesive team, where each Soldier benefits from the dedicated support of an assigned nurse care manager, social worker and Squad Leader. These team members are vital to the Soldiers wellbeing and recovery.”



The SRU has integrated programs, such as the Adaptive Reconditioning Program and Career and Education Readiness (CER), which provide Soldiers with opportunities to build resilience and prepare for their future. These programs have been instrumental in supporting Soldiers' recovery and transition. All Soldiers in SRU’s engage in adaptive reconditioning activities, tailored to their individual profiles to achieve their short-term and long-term comprehensive recovery program goals.



The Fort Bragg SRU is more than just a team, it's a family. With more than 395 years of combined service among its civilian staff according to Carter, the unit has a deep understanding of the importance of teamwork and camaraderie.



“We have teammates who have been here since day one, there is ownership,” said Reginald Crosby, the SRU’s Operations officer. "We walk in every day knowing that we are giving it our all. We are a great team. We are a genuine, sincere, all-in family, and we do our best to take care of our Soldiers."



For Shataye Goodwater, the SRU Human Resource manager, the award is a validation of the unit's hard work and dedication. “It feels so good to be recognized for doing what you love to do, taking care of Soldiers," she said. “This has been our mission from our transition from Warrior Transition Battalion (WTB) to SRU.”



The mission of the Soldier Recovery Unit is to provide world class leadership and medical case management to eligible wounded, ill and injured Soldiers to return Soldiers to duty or transition them honorably to veteran status. The Fort Bragg SRU's 2025 award highlights the unit's commitment to excellence and unwavering dedication to helping Soldiers on their recovery journey.

