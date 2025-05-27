Leaders thank military caregivers for selfless service

The support military caregivers provide others is often assumed and frequently goes without thanks, but those gathered recently in the USO on Naval Support Activity Bethesda, home to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, paused to recognize the selfless service and care they render.



The Soldier Recovery Brigade-National Capital Region (SRB-NCR), headquartered at Walter Reed, hosted the luncheon honoring the dedication of military caregivers, often family members and friends of those in recovery, most who are wounded, ill and injured service members.



During the luncheon, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Lance Raney, Commanding General of Medical Readiness Command, East, addressed the attendees, noting the tireless efforts of military caregivers. As a board-certified family medicine physician, he acknowledged that many people may not fully grasp “the pain, joy and sacrifices” experienced by military caregivers. “We respect your commitment, but to just say a blind, ‘Thank you,’ to a certain degree is a disservice and not fully appreciating what you do.”



Raney also highlighted the important advocacy role military caregivers play within the Military Health System, saying, “You hold us accountable. You push us to do what we should be doing, and for that, I can say a sincere, ‘Thank you.’ You are making health care and our processes better not just for you, but for everybody else. You live and are the Army Value that I consider the most significant – selfless service.”



U.S. Army Col. Elizabeth Cain, SRB-NCR commander, echoed these sentiments. She stressed how essential it is to recognize military caregivers for their partnership and the sacrifices they make to help service members move through their healing process, whether it’s returning to active duty or transitioning to veteran status.



“Your mutual support is another tangible example of our joint endeavor to care and work towards healing of our service members here at Walter Reed,” Cain concluded.

