Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms betters maternal-infant care with revitalized Multi-Service Ward

Photo By Christopher Jones | Capt. Daniel Clark (left), commanding officer of Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, and Cmdr. Christine Higgins (right), Maternal-Infant Nursing Department head and staff certified nurse midwife, cut the ribbon during a ceremony on May 29 marking the relocation and revitalization of the hospital's Multi-Service Ward. The upgraded space, which houses the Maternal Infant Nursing Department (MIND), enhances inpatient care for military families aboard the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher C. Jones, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer).

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, located at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, recently relocated and revitalized its Multi-Service Ward, which houses the Maternal Infant Nursing Department (MIND). Commanding officer Capt. Daniel Clark marked the official opening of the improved inpatient care space for military families with a ribbon cutting on May 29.



The west wing of the hospital now houses the Multi-Service Ward, which offers inpatient care for medical, surgical, pediatric, and obstetric beneficiaries. Department head and staff certified nurse midwife Cmdr. Christine Higgins, originally from Kentucky, leads the department and emphasized that the project was a command-wide effort.



“Over the past three years, I can’t name a single member at this command that did not take part in moving this project forward,” Higgins said. “This was a multi-level and cross-directorate initiative.”



The revitalized unit serves both practical and aesthetic purposes, designed to support the unique healthcare needs of expectant mothers and newborns. According to Higgins, “The move to the west wing of the hospital provides beneficiaries with a space that is welcoming and comfortable. The space allows for natural light and bio-medical appliances that conform to provide a more aesthetic environment without compromising medical responsivity.”



The revitalization supports the hospital’s commitment to providing high-quality, patient-centered care, particularly for expectant mothers and newborns. In 2024 alone, Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms delivered 259 babies — an average of approximately 22 births per month. The women’s health team, composed of obstetrics and gynecology physicians, certified nurse midwives, lactation consultants, registered nurses, and specially trained corpsmen, plays a central role in supporting growing military families through every stage of pregnancy and postpartum care.



The previous Multi-Service Ward location, while functional, presented challenges that the new space was designed to address. “The bio-medical environment was sometimes challenging for the obstetric population,” Higgins explained. “A patient’s perception of the environment can have a significant impact on their labor and birth experience.”



The enhanced space not only prioritizes comfort but also improves logistics and communication, supporting quality care and operational efficiency. “The space serves fiscal and quality benefits,” said Higgins. “The space is functional and enforces efficiency. Supply processes, patient traffic, and team communication are just a few improvements to mention. Despite the move, we have been able to deliver quality care maintaining our 100% patient satisfaction rating.”



The Multi-Service Ward team includes approximately 50 members — hospital corpsmen, Nurse Corps officers, contractors, civil servants, and providers — who contribute to its mission of collaborative and comprehensive care. Higgins also highlighted the creativity and dedication the project brought out in her team. “This project revealed our team’s many hidden talents and what we can accomplish when we use them together,” she said.



One of the most notable contributions came from Hospitalman Lucia Carano, who painted several pregnancy- and parenthood-themed murals throughout the entering hallway, enriching the healing environment and enhancing the emotional experience for patients and families.



The design of the new unit also incorporates key safety and responsiveness features. “Our neonatal treatment room is located directly behind our front desk so assistance can be rendered immediately and distance from the patient room is reduced,” said Chief Hospital Corpsman (SW) Peter Munoz, from El Paso, Texas. “The front desk is designed to monitor all nine rooms without having to leave the floor and maintains the ability to initiate emergency response notifications facility-wide with the click of a button.”



Munoz also emphasized the benefits of being adjacent to the surgical suite, which strengthens collaboration and response during obstetric emergencies. “One of the most beneficial upgrades is the proximity to the Surgical Suite staff who support during routine, urgent and emergent C-sections,” he said. “The effective cross level training opportunities we can accomplish now make the possibilities of what our teams can accomplish together limitless!”



The project was strongly supported at all levels of command, which Cmdr. Higgins credits as a critical factor in the project’s success. “Leadership at every level was invested in the success of this project. With their support, there were minimal to zero delays in communication. The team was very receptive to leaders visiting the ward and praising their progress,” she said.



With its thoughtful design, operational improvements, and artistic contributions, the relocated Multi-Service Ward serves as a milestone achievement for Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms — one that reflects the dedication of its staff and leadership to providing the highest quality care to the military community.