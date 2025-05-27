Evans recognized for its leadership on environmental sustainability

Courtesy Photo | In recognition for its achievement and innovation in health care sustainability, Evans...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | In recognition for its achievement and innovation in health care sustainability, Evans Army Community Hospital received the Greenhealth Partner for Change award from Practice Greenhealth, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care. see less | View Image Page

In recognition for its achievement and innovation in health care sustainability, Evans Army Community Hospital received the Greenhealth Partner for Change award from Practice Greenhealth, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care.



The Greenhealth Partner for Change Award recognizes superior performance in environmental sustainability, covering a range of different sustainability programs and activities. Winners have also made substantive progress on mercury elimination.



“In a shifting health care landscape, a focus on sustainability can help build resilience while better protecting the health of patients and the community,” said Gary Cohen, Practice Greenhealth founder. “Evans Army Community Hospital demonstrates the kind of leadership, innovation, and performance that can drive the entire health sector toward more environmentally responsible practices.”



The award is one of Practice Greenhealth’s Environmental Excellence Awards given annually to honor health care’s achievements in sustainability. EACh was evaluated on its utilization of resources like energy, water, transportation and waste disposal practices.



“I’m extremely proud of the entire EACH Team for their commitment to protecting our natural resources for future generations while ensuring we continue to provide safe, high-quality healthcare for our beneficiaries,” said Col. Matt Mapes, EACH commander. “EACH is committed to environmental sustainability as we remain focused on our mission of maintaining a medically ready force and promoting healthy communities.”



Practice Greenhealth is the leading membership and networking organization for sustainable health care, delivering environmental solutions to more than 1,700 U.S. hospitals and health systems. Learn more at practicegreenhealth.org.