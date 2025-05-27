JBER proposes mortar, artillery training site

Courtesy Photo | Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson hosted a public hearing for the environmental impact...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson hosted a public hearing for the environmental impact of a proposed mortar and artillery training (PMART) site in Eagle River, Alaska, May 22. The public is encouraged to submit comments through the link provided in the infographic and article. (Courtesy graphic) see less | View Image Page

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska – Members from the Air Force Civil Engineer Center and Architecture, Engineering, Construction, Operations and Management and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson hosted a public hearing for the environmental impact of a proposed mortar and artillery training (PMART) site in Eagle River, Alaska, May 22.



According to the National Environmental Policy Act, ​​the Air Force is required to look into how major proposed federal actions might affect the environment, and give the public and other interested groups a chance to share their input on the plan, along with any other possible options.



“In 2010, the Army released a draft Environmental Impact Statement for a proposed action to resume all-season mortar and artillery firing,” said Steve Tucker, the training support activity deputy with the 11th Airborne Division Operations Directorate. “Although it was released for public comment, it did not progress to a final EIS.

“Our current effort began in 2019 and we issued a notice of intent in 2020. The new draft EIS was developed following surveys and numerous studies conducted since 2020 including noise modeling, wetlands studies, and cultural resource studies.”



The Army's goal is to boost military readiness by letting units train, qualify, and certify with mortars and artillery at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, as part of meeting required home-station training standards.

Units need to carry out live-fire mortar and artillery training year-round to get Soldiers ready for combat. Infantry and artillery units also have to work together to complete combined arms live-fire exercises.



“A combined arms live-fire exercise, or CALFEX, is the closest simulation to combat operations that units can experience during training. During the exercise, infantry companies maneuver from a start point to an objective and engage targets along the way with small arms, mortars, and artillery,” said Tucker. “Unfortunately, the ability to conduct a CALFEX is severely limited by winter-only restrictions and a lack of facilities – requiring units to drive to Fort Wainwright to accomplish this training.”



Tucker said the continual requirement to travel for training reduces readiness, violates the principle and benefit of home-station training, places qualification and certification at increased risk, and unnecessarily separates Soldiers from families for lengthy training exercises.



The draft EIS for expanded live-fire training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson identifies 16 potential environmental impacts. They include community noise, air quality, climate considerations, safety and occupational health, earth and water, and biological resources, wetlands, wildland fire, cultural resources and subsistence, land use and recreation, transportation and circulation, socioeconomics, infrastructure and utilities, hazardous materials and waste, and forest resources.



“There could be unidentified archaeological sites or sites of traditional cultural importance within the existing Eagle River Flats Impact Area, which would have the potential to be physically damaged during live-fire training under both alternatives, particularly when the ground is not frozen,” said David Martin, with the Air Force Civil Engineering Center. “Because this is an impact area containing duds, it cannot be surveyed to determine whether sites are present. However, the 500-meter buffer along Eagle Bay provides some protection of high-probability areas for cultural sites.”



Comments received during the draft EIS public review period will be considered in the preparation of, and responded to in, the final EIS. To ensure there is sufficient time to consider public input, all comments must be submitted by June 24.



The draft EIS is available for download and online comments can be made on the project website at https://JBER-PMART-EIS.com. The draft EIS can also be reviewed at the Wasilla Public Library, Z.J. Loussac Public Library, Chugiak–Eagle River Branch Library, and the JBER Library.



A record of decision will be available in late 2025.