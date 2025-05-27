New DeCA-themed race car logo unveiled at Fort Gregg-Adams Commissary ahead of simulator’s 54-store tour

Courtesy Photo | DeCA Director and CEO John Hall looks at this year’s custom paint scheme bearing the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | DeCA Director and CEO John Hall looks at this year’s custom paint scheme bearing the commissaries’ logo on the hood of a life-sized simulator of the team’s No. 7 Chevrolet. Hall viewed the logo at an unveiling event at the Fort Gregg-Adams Commissary in Virginia on May 14. NASCAR Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports (JRM) driver Justin Allgaier (white shirt) is shown on the right side of the car. (DeCA photo: Keith Desbois) see less | View Image Page

By Mike Perron, DeCA public affairs specialist



NOTE: To see a DeCA video related to this release, click https://vimeo.com/1090105713/2b54e7ac1c.





FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) hosted NASCAR Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports (JRM) driver Justin Allgaier at its Fort Gregg-Adams Commissary in Virginia May 14.



During the visit, team sponsor Unilever joined Allgaier to unveil this year’s custom paint scheme bearing the commissaries’ logo on the hood of a full-sized simulator of the team’s No. 7 Chevrolet. Allgaier piloted the actual No. 7 Chevy in the BetMGM 300 race May 24 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina, finishing fourth.



Unilever and JRM have worked with DeCA for more than a decade to publicize the commissary benefit, and in 2021 presented their first military-themed car sporting the DeCA logo.



During his commissary visit Allgaier praised the collaboration, noting his pride in carrying the logo on the track at Charlotte over Memorial Day weekend.



“It’s a way for us to honor the military community and thank them for their service and sacrifice,” Allgaier said.



The event offered Fort Gregg-Adams families and race fans a chance to sit behind the wheel of the replica car, while enjoying music, prize giveaways, face painting and free food samples sponsored by Unilever.



Allgaier signed autographs, posed for photos with attendees and spoke about what the commissaries’ logo on the hood meant to him.



“This is more than just a paint scheme,” he said. “It’s about recognizing the men and women who serve — and making sure they know they’re appreciated.”



DeCA Director and CEO John Hall noted that commissary sales were up over the last three years, and added that he believed the ancillary benefits provided by commissary suppliers like Unilever have helped spur that increase.



“This drives awareness and drives traffic, but more importantly, it communicates that patrons can come and get 25 percent savings inside the gate versus outside the gate,” Hall said. “And on the back of the car, it also says ‘Commissary Click2Go™.’ It’s a great way to drive that message and hopefully we drive a lot of impressions and we drive traffic [to stores] and get patrons excited.”



Allgaier led this year’s Charlotte race for 103 laps of 205 and was leading headed into the final lap after multiple crashes sent the race into overtime. Having missed an opportunity to pit for tires, Allgaier was passed by William Byron in the No. 17 Chevrolet on fresher rubber for the win.



Allgaier remains firmly seated in first place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series points standing with 583 as of June 2. He’s JR Motorsports winningest driver, with 24 victories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He earned his first NASCAR Xfinity Series championship trophy last season and drove the No. 7 Chevrolet bearing the commissary logo to victory lane at Charlotte in 2023. The team is co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., along with his sister Kelly Earnhardt Miller and fellow Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick.



The simulator’s tour takes it to 54 commissaries across the nation during the 2025 season, with its last stops at the Army’s two Fort Bragg Commissaries in North Carolina in September.



Schedule of remaining commissary appearances for the JR Motorsports No. 7 NASCAR Xfinity Series simulator car:



June

5, Fort Knox, Kentucky; 7, Fort Campbell, Kentucky; 11, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois; 13, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; 16, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; 17, Fort Riley, Kansas; 19, Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado; 20 Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado; 21, Fort Carson, Colorado.



July

28, 29, Fort Bliss, Texas.



August

1, Lackland Air Force Base, Texas; 2, Fort Sam Houston, Texas; 4, Randolph Air Force Base, Texas; 6, Fort Cavazos I Texas; 8, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma; 11, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas; 14, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi; 15, Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida; 22, Hurlburt Field, Florida; 23, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida; 25, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida; 26, Patrick Air Force Base, Florida; 28, Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida; 30, Fort Benning, Georgia.



September

2, Fort Eisenhower, Georgia; 4, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; 5, Fort Bragg North, North Carolina; 6, Fort Bragg South, North Carolina.



