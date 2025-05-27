AFSOC hosts annual Run to Honor

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. – Air Force Special Operations Command held its annual Run to Honor 5K at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 3, 2025.



This was the event’s 9th iteration, which brings the AFSOC community together and pays tribute to the Air Commandos who have lost their lives while serving in AFSOC.



"I think the beauty of this command is we do a good job of remembering,” said Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, AFSOC commander. “We can’t be beholden to the past, but we have to be informed by it. Part of that is never forgetting those who came before us, those we served with, and those we have lost along the way.”



The run is organized by AFSOC Families Forever, which mission is to provide long-term support to the surviving family members of fallen Airmen.



“Run to Honor is the largest event that AFSOC Families Forever holds annually,” said Courtney Stoodley, AFSOC Families Forever coordinator. “It brings together surviving families of AFSOC’s fallen and members of the command to ensure continued connection.”



This year the Run to Honor was attended by the family members of 14 fallen Air Commandos. In honor of them, the participants conducted 14 Memorial Pushups.



“Seeing Run to Honor come together is a culmination of the dedication and hard work the command puts forth to connect and support these spouses, parents, siblings, and children of our fellow Air Commandos to ensure they always know they are a part of our AFSOC family,” said Stoodley.



Leaders and members from across the enterprise were in attendance, as this year’s iteration occurred during the command’s 35th anniversary observance.

