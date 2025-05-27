SOCSOUTH Chaplain Engagement Enhances Partner Force Capabilities

Photo By Spc. Jade Archuleta | U.S. Army and Chilean chaplains exchange joint strategies on strengthening support for...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Jade Archuleta | U.S. Army and Chilean chaplains exchange joint strategies on strengthening support for military personnel in Santiago, Chile, as part of exercise Southern Star 2025, May, 30, 2025. Southern Star ’25 is a multinational special operations exercise taking place across Chile from May 26 to June 8. The exercise brings together forces from six nations and 10 observer countries, totaling more than 2,700 participants, to enhance interoperability and strengthen global special operations partnerships through joint training from Antofagasta to Punta Arenas. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jade Archuleta) see less | View Image Page

On Saturday, May 31, 2025, U.S. Special Operations Command South (SOCSOUTH) Chaplain Lt. Col. Michael Smith led a Chaplain Training Seminar with 18 Chilean military chaplains. This seminar covered the full Program of Instruction (POI) and incorporated collaborative planning for exercise Southern Star 2025.



The training emphasized the core competencies and capabilities expected of chaplains operating in both garrison and operational environments. Participants also explored the primary tasks and essential functions of the Office of Religious Affairs, gaining a comprehensive understanding of its mission, structure, and strategic value within joint and combined operations.



Throughout the seminar, participants demonstrated a high level of engagement and commitment to professional development. Several practical exercises encouraged real-time application of key concepts and fostered collaboration among U.S. and Chilean chaplains.



“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to participate in this enriching training session for military chaplains, organized by the U.S. Special Operations Command South," said Senior Chilean Air Force Chaplain, Prov. Cristian Quilodrán Alfaro, National Evangelical Chaplain of the Chilean Air Force. "The experience was invaluable. The tools and insights shared by Chaplain Smith strengthen our work as chaplains in the Chilean Air Force, challenging us to serve with greater efficiency, empathy, and commitment in the demanding context of military life—for both service members and their families.”



The seminar concluded with a formal recognition ceremony honoring all participants for their professionalism and dedication. This engagement marks an important step toward enhancing chaplain support capabilities and deepening partnerships across allied forces.



SOUTHERN STAR '25 is a multinational special operations exercise taking place across Chile from MAY 26 to June 8, uniting forces from six nations and 10 observing countries, totaling over 2700 participants to enhance and strengthen global SOF partnerships through joint training from as far north as Antofagasta to the southern region of Punta Arenas.