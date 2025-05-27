Brigadier General Filler Visits Total Force Defenders at the Alamo Wing

Photo By Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis | Brig. Gen. Brian A. Filler, Director of Security Forces, Deputy Chief of Staff for...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis | Brig. Gen. Brian A. Filler, Director of Security Forces, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, talks with 433rd Security Forces Citizen Airmen, and 149th SFS Guardsmen during a tour of the 433rd SFS at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 3, 2025. Over the course of the tour, Filler talked with the Airmen about their experiences in the SF career field, about new emerging technology, deployments, and other topics. (U.S. Air Force by Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis) see less | View Image Page

Brig. Gen. Brian A. Filler, Director of Security Forces, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, visited the 433rd Security Forces Squadron on May 3 meeting with Citizen Airmen and neighboring defenders from the Texas Air National Guard’s 149th Fighter Wing.



He praised 433rd AW and 149th FW defenders’ ability to train as Citizen Airmen and be ready to deploy. The general also highlighted the importance of their work in supporting the Air Force's operations in new strategic environments.



“You are my main priority,” said Filler to 433rd SFS Citizen Airmen, and 149th SFS Guardsmen. “I’m here not only to share things from the Pentagon, but equally as important, I’m here learning from you all too.”



Filler added, “I've asked my entire staff to focus on making sure you have what you need to be successful–whether that's training, support from medical, additional equipment, and any other efforts you may need to deploy and go into combat. Ultimately, I need to learn from across the total force.”



Filler discussed some of last year’s changes to the Air Force, including how defenders can utilize unmanned aircraft systems down range, emerging cyber warfare strategy and tactics, utilizing night vision devices, and other technologies designed to transform Airmen’s ability to execute the mission.



Part of his visit focused on recognizing the important work of security forces professionals.



Several 433rd and 149th SFS Airmen were recognized for their outstanding performance and dedication, including Staff Sgt. Derrick Rivera a 433rd SFS combative instructor, Senior Airman Colbie Jones a 433rd SFS fire team member, Senior Master Sgt. Marcos Rodriguez a 149th SFS senior enlist leader, and others were coined for their exceptional contributions and efforts to their units.



The general thanked the defenders for all they do, acknowledging the added efforts reservists and Guardsmen make in balancing their civilian and military responsibilities.



" As I wrap up this visit, I want to thank each of you—for your time, your candor, and more importantly, your unwavering commitment to the mission,” said Filler. “What I saw here isn’t just impressive, it’s foundational. You train to deploy. That’s not a slogan, that’s a reality you live every day. And I carry your voice back to the Pentagon, not as a report, but as a responsibility. You’ve shown what the Total Force should look like—Active, Guard, and Reserve, shoulder to shoulder, exchanging experience, strengthening each other. That’s what success looks like in today’s world. That’s how we win.”