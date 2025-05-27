Your TRICARE Checklist for Moving

Are you preparing to move to a new location? Now is the best time to make sure your TRICARE benefits are ready to move with you.



“You can use TRICARE wherever you live, but there are actions you can take to help avoid interruptions to your health care and TRICARE benefits,” said Dr. Danita Hunter, chief, TRICARE Health Plan Policy & Programs Branch, at the Defense Health Agency. “Before you move, learn about what these actions are and how your health plan options may change.”



Here’s a TRICARE checklist to help you prepare for your move and what you may need to do after you get to your new location.



Before you move

1. Check out TRICARE’s Moving page.

TRICARE’s Moving page has general information about what do before and after you move. The page also has summaries of what you need to do based on which health plan you’re enrolled in before you move. Depending on your plan, you’ll learn:

• Steps you need to take if you’re moving within the same TRICARE region or to a different TRICARE region, or if you’re moving to or from the U.S.

• If you’re able to transfer your TRICARE Prime enrollment before you move



No matter which health plan you have, keep these things in mind:



• Don’t disenroll from any plan before you move. You’re covered by your current plan on your way to your new location.

• Update your address and other contact information in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System after you move.



2. Learn how your health plan options might change.

The TRICARE health plans you qualify for may change when you move. For example, your eligibility for TRICARE Prime can change based on who you are and where you move to.



You can use the Plan Finder to see which plans you may qualify for in your new location. Not sure which plan is right for you? You can use the Compare Plans Tool to compare the features of different plans side by side.



Moving is sometimes a TRICARE Qualifying Life Event. Relocation must be to a new country, city, region, or ZIP+4 code to be a QLE. You have 90 days from the date of your address change in DEERS to change your health plan.



3. Get health services and request copies of your health records.

Before you move, catch up on getting your routine care and specialty care, if needed. Be sure to discuss any ongoing health issues and prescriptions with your current primary care manager, primary care provider, or specialist.



Do you have any active referrals? These referrals will still be valid in your new location. (Note: This doesn’t apply if you have an active referral you received with the current referral approval waiver in the West Region.)



Before you move, call the regional contractor for your current location to request your referrals be transferred to the regional contractor for your new location. Your referrals won’t be transferred unless you or your provider requests this. Once you set up your enrollment with your new regional contractor, you can ask the contractor to help you find a provider. The contractor may also be able to help make your first appointment with a new specialist.



If you see any civilian medical or dental providers, be sure to ask for copies of your records to take with you. Talk to your TRICARE contractor for more information on requesting and transferring records.



Are you a service member under permanent change of station orders? Ensure you out-process at your military hospital or clinic. You can also request to transfer your family members’ health records to the military hospital or clinic at your new duty station.



4. Fill prescriptions.

Make sure you have enough of your medication to last during and immediately after your move. Learn more about filling prescriptions.



After you move

1. Update your contact information.

After you move, update your address and contact information in DEERS as soon as possible. Up-to-date DEERS records are vital to accessing your TRICARE benefits. Incorrect addresses can cause issues with eligibility, claims, billing, authorization letters for referrals, and filling prescriptions. Learn how to update your DEERS record.

For many TRICARE plans, you should also update your contact information with the regional contractor for your new location. (If you pay enrollment fees or premiums, it is also a good time to check with your regional contractor to see if you need to make any updates to your payment method.) Go to Moving and click on the TRICARE plan you had in your old location to learn what to do. You don’t need to do this if you have TRICARE For Life, as described in the TRICARE For Life Handbook.



Are you enrolled in the TRICARE Dental Program? You should call the TDP contractor, United Concordia, to update your contact information.



2. Change your health plan within 90 days.

Are you no longer eligible for the TRICARE health plan you had before you moved? If so, you must enroll in a new health plan within 90 days of updating your address in DEERS. If you don’t, you’ll only be eligible for care and pharmacy services at a military hospital or clinic, if space is available. After 90 days, you can only enroll in a plan after another TRICARE QLE or during TRICARE Open Season.



3. Choose a new primary care manager or find a provider.

If you have a TRICARE Prime plan, you may need to choose a new primary care manager.



If you have a different TRICARE plan, you can use the Find a Doctor Tool to search for a new provider. If you’re looking for providers in the U.S., be sure to enter the ZIP code for your new location to make sure you get to the right provider directory.



4. Update your TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery mailing address.

Do you get prescriptions through TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery? Be sure to update your mailing address with the TRICARE Pharmacy Program contractor, Express Scripts. Keep in mind that there are different rules for using home delivery outside the U.S. and U.S. territories.



Knowing how to prepare your TRICARE coverage to move with you will help you and your family have a smooth transition. Visit the Moving page to learn more.

