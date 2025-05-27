Sheila Johnson: A Lifetime of Service at DLA Energy

After an impressive 36-year career in public service, Sheila Johnson has retired, marking the end of an era. Her journey, which began in 1988, spans multiple roles and showcases her versatility, dedication, and passion for supporting Defense Logistics Agency Energy’s mission.
Johnson’s career began in a unique way. She initially joined the government as a Driver's
License Instructor with the Wiesbaden Transportation Motor Pool in Wiesbaden, Germany.
After her time in Europe, she transitioned to a cashier position at the Cameron Station
Commissary in Alexandria, Virginia. Over the years, Johnson also worked with the
Defense Technical Information Center and the Defense Contract Management Agency,
further broadening her skill set.
Her journey with DLA Energy began in 2005, when she took on the role of Training
Coordinator. During this time, she was instrumental in providing both internal and external
customer service, enhancing the organization’s overall effectiveness. “I managed all
personnel training actions from cradle to grave,” Johnson explained. One of the most
notable changes she observed during her time with DLA was the transition here from
paper to electronic documentation.
In 2012, Johnson transitioned to a new role as a Management and Program Analyst in the
Manpower and Administrative Support Office, which is now the Business Management
Office, where she worked until her retirement in 2024. In this position, she made
substantial contributions to various key initiatives. She collaborated closely with DLA
Human Resources, managing non-compensation/recruitment actions and tracking them in
the Defense Civilian Personnel Database System.
Among her standout achievements was the management of 33 DLA Energy Directorates'
Monthly End Strength Reports from 2021 to 2024. Johnson also played a crucial role in
recruitment, representing DLA Energy at college and job fairs and helping to attract fresh
talent to the agency. Additionally, she served as program manager for the DLA Energy
Monthly End Strength Report, DLA Energy Overseas Program and DLA Energy
Onboarding of new hires where she redesigned both the DLA Energy Overseas Personnel
Tracker and Vacancy Report that quickly and effectively pulled status updates that could
be used by leadership.
Reflecting on her career, Johnson said, "One of the most rewarding aspects of my time at
DLA has been serving our customers and experiencing their genuine appreciation. It's
what kept me motivated all these years."
Her remarkable career earned her the Civilian Merit Award, a testament to her tireless
dedication and exceptional service to both DLA Energy and its customers. Johnson has
always been a believer in the importance of fostering a strong sense of community within
the agency, noting that DLA’s commitment to keeping employees informed and
encouraging career growth was one of the key reasons she stayed for so long. She also
appreciated the agency’s efforts to build camaraderie through events like family day and
the annual holiday party, which helped to cultivate a positive and supportive work
environment.
Although it is bittersweet for Johnson to say goodbye to DLA Energy, she is excited to
embrace the next chapter of her life. In retirement, she plans to pursue her passions,
including traveling, engaging in service opportunities through her local church, and
speaking to incarcerated youth at the Prince William County Correctional Facility.
Johnson’s dedication to helping others will undoubtedly continue to leave a lasting
impact in her new endeavors.
With a career that spanned more than three decades, Sheila Johnson leaves behind a
legacy of excellence, professionalism, and service. Her contributions to DLA Energy and
the people she worked with will not be forgotten. As she moves forward into retirement,
DLA Energy wishes her all the best in her future adventures and endeavors.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 10:11
|Story ID:
|499503
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sheila Johnson: A Lifetime of Service at DLA Energy, by Susan Culbreth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.