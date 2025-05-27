Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sheila Johnson: A Lifetime of Service at DLA Energy

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Story by Susan Culbreth 

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy

    After an impressive 36-year career in public service, Sheila Johnson has retired, marking the end of an era. Her journey, which began in 1988, spans multiple roles and showcases her versatility, dedication, and passion for supporting Defense Logistics Agency Energy’s mission.
    Johnson’s career began in a unique way. She initially joined the government as a Driver's
    License Instructor with the Wiesbaden Transportation Motor Pool in Wiesbaden, Germany.
    After her time in Europe, she transitioned to a cashier position at the Cameron Station
    Commissary in Alexandria, Virginia. Over the years, Johnson also worked with the
    Defense Technical Information Center and the Defense Contract Management Agency,
    further broadening her skill set.
    Her journey with DLA Energy began in 2005, when she took on the role of Training
    Coordinator. During this time, she was instrumental in providing both internal and external
    customer service, enhancing the organization’s overall effectiveness. “I managed all
    personnel training actions from cradle to grave,” Johnson explained. One of the most
    notable changes she observed during her time with DLA was the transition here from
    paper to electronic documentation.
    In 2012, Johnson transitioned to a new role as a Management and Program Analyst in the
    Manpower and Administrative Support Office, which is now the Business Management
    Office, where she worked until her retirement in 2024. In this position, she made
    substantial contributions to various key initiatives. She collaborated closely with DLA
    Human Resources, managing non-compensation/recruitment actions and tracking them in
    the Defense Civilian Personnel Database System.
    Among her standout achievements was the management of 33 DLA Energy Directorates'
    Monthly End Strength Reports from 2021 to 2024. Johnson also played a crucial role in
    recruitment, representing DLA Energy at college and job fairs and helping to attract fresh
    talent to the agency. Additionally, she served as program manager for the DLA Energy
    Monthly End Strength Report, DLA Energy Overseas Program and DLA Energy
    Onboarding of new hires where she redesigned both the DLA Energy Overseas Personnel
    Tracker and Vacancy Report that quickly and effectively pulled status updates that could
    be used by leadership.
    Reflecting on her career, Johnson said, "One of the most rewarding aspects of my time at
    DLA has been serving our customers and experiencing their genuine appreciation. It's
    what kept me motivated all these years."
    Her remarkable career earned her the Civilian Merit Award, a testament to her tireless
    dedication and exceptional service to both DLA Energy and its customers. Johnson has
    always been a believer in the importance of fostering a strong sense of community within
    the agency, noting that DLA’s commitment to keeping employees informed and
    encouraging career growth was one of the key reasons she stayed for so long. She also
    appreciated the agency’s efforts to build camaraderie through events like family day and
    the annual holiday party, which helped to cultivate a positive and supportive work
    environment.
    Although it is bittersweet for Johnson to say goodbye to DLA Energy, she is excited to
    embrace the next chapter of her life. In retirement, she plans to pursue her passions,
    including traveling, engaging in service opportunities through her local church, and
    speaking to incarcerated youth at the Prince William County Correctional Facility.
    Johnson’s dedication to helping others will undoubtedly continue to leave a lasting
    impact in her new endeavors.
    With a career that spanned more than three decades, Sheila Johnson leaves behind a
    legacy of excellence, professionalism, and service. Her contributions to DLA Energy and
    the people she worked with will not be forgotten. As she moves forward into retirement,
    DLA Energy wishes her all the best in her future adventures and endeavors.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    DLA Energy
    Sheila Johnson

