Army specialist pleads guilty to the murder of fellow soldier at Fort Irwin

FORT IRWIN, Calif. – Army Spc. George Cornejo, 27, pleaded guilty to the unpremeditated murder of Sgt. Andrew P. Smith, 27, during his court-martial May 28 at the Fort Irwin Courtroom, Fort Irwin, Calif.



The military judge sentenced Cornejo to 50 years in prison, reduction in rank to E-1 and a dishonorable discharge. He is assigned to the 58th Combat Engineer Company, 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment where he serves as a construction equipment repairer.



Smith, who was a specialist at the time of his murder, was posthumously promoted to sergeant shortly after his death.



On Oct. 28, 2024, Cornejo was at Smith’s house on Fort Irwin where the two were watching game three of the World Series. What started out as an argument between the two quickly escalated to a physical altercation. While this was happening Cornejo called another soldier on the phone who heard the men fighting.



At one point, Cornejo went to the kitchen where he retrieved a knife and used it to stab Smith multiple times.



Shortly after the knife attack, the soldier Cornejo called arrived at the house and upon observing the bloody scene called 911.



Paramedics and the Military Police arrived at the home and Smith was transported to the local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.



The MPs apprehended Cornejo at the scene. That evening while being questioned by agents with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, he admitted to killing Smith.



At the time of his death, Smith’s wife was seven months pregnant with their first child. The military judge found that an upward departure from the sentencing parameters, from 40 to 50 years, was warranted based on the violent nature of the crime, the location of the offense, and the fact that Cornejo knew the victim was expecting his first child.



“My heart is still heavy for the loss suffered by Sgt. Andrew Smith’s family. No court imposed sentence could ever fill the void this tragic crime has created. Hopefully, this outcome can help the family move onto the next chapter of their lives as they rebuild without Sgt. Smith,” said Maj. Joshua Mikkelsen, prosecutor, Sixth Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel.



“This case is great example of the military justice system operating at its highest level. The Fort Irwin Army CID team did an incredible job investigating this case. Their work provided the foundation for the guilty plea happening so quickly. The OSTC Special Victim Liaison worked tirelessly to ensure the victim’s family was kept up to date with relevant information and that their voices were heard throughout the process,” he said.



“This sentencing reflects the dedication of our Army CID agents at the Fort Irwin Resident Unit,” said Army CID Southwest Field Office, Special Agent in Charge Olga Morales. “Our thoughts are with Sgt. Smith’s family during this difficult time, and we hope this outcome provides a measure of closure.”



Cornejo will serve his prison sentence at the United States Disciplinary Barracks, Fort Leavenworth, Kan.



The case was investigated by the Army CID Southwest Field Office-Fort Irwin Resident Unit and prosecuted by Mikkelsen and Capt. Marie Kadlec, 11th Army Cavalry Regiment.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea.



