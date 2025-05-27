Locking in Talent: How Internal Growth Strengthens NSSC

When Peter Kirk joined Natick Soldier Systems Center as a maintenance mechanic, he handled a wide range of duties, from clearing snow to repairing infrastructure. But when a locksmith vacancy left a growing backlog of work orders, Kirk saw more than just a gap, he saw an opportunity.

“A couple of DMOs [Demand Maintenance Orders] I looked at and I just said, you know what, I think I could possibly do this,” said Peter Kirk, maintenance mechanic for U.S. Army Garrison Natick’s Department of Public Works.

Upon doing additional research into what the DMOs required, Kirk decided he could effectively complete them.

“I looked up some information, looked at the manuals, went and installed a bunch of locks, and then they said, ‘Pete, you want it?’ and I said, ‘Yep, definitely,’” Kirk continued.

That initiative led to enrollment in a nine-month institutional locksmith course and a pivotal new role for Kirk, one that blends his mechanical background with an increasing focus on physical security.

“Now it’s really a physical security type of role,” he said. “Life and safety comes down to it too. A fire door needs to latch. It can’t just be able to open from the flames. Making sure that lock is functioning, latching, working properly, that’s security.”

At a research and development installation like Natick, physical security is foundational. Labs and facilities housing next-generation Soldier systems must remain secure, not only to protect personnel and property, but to safeguard the ideas shaping future readiness.

“Ensuring the safety and security of the installation for our mission partners is our top priority,” said Lt. Col. Andrew Ballow, U.S. Army Garrison Natick Commander. “Our locksmith is central to our ability to ensure the physical security of the installation. Mr. Kirk and his specialized locksmith skill set is the first internal line of defense once you move past the access control points, he is absolutely critical to the Garrison Team and the NSSC mission.”

Kirk has been in an intensive and immersive locksmith course at the North Bennet Street School in Boston’s North End, which takes a hands-on, ground-up approach to locksmithing.

“Knowing every single type of lockset we have around here now, I’ve taken them apart down to all the bolts and springs,” Kirk said. “I can come back here, and if I see something that’s broken, I can immediately pick it out.”

Promoting Kirk into the locksmith role wasn’t just a smart staffing decision, it was a strategic investment in the talent already embedded within the organization. Rather than hire externally, leadership chose to grow from within.

“Talent recruitment and management for a small garrison like NSSC, especially in a high cost of living area like greater Boston, is extremely challenging,” Ballow explained. “Sometimes the only way to fill a critical, hard-to-fill position is to spot and assess local talent within the organization, someone who not only has the interest, but also the aptitude to succeed long term.”

“It means a lot,” Kirk added. “It means they really think highly of the workforce they have here, and they want to keep building that up. They don’t want to limit anyone. They want to keep pushing you for more success.”

“When we recognize talent within our team and give them the tools to grow, we strengthen the whole installation,” Ballow said. “Filling a position like the locksmith internally not only ensures mission success but avoids the cost and delay of outsourcing, which ultimately allows us to better serve our mission partners.”

With the ability to assess hardware needs, recommend proper security grades, and plan lock lifecycle replacements, Kirk is already improving operations post-wide.

“Every day it’s a different challenge. You find something you’ve never seen before, and you’ve got to figure it out,” Kirk said. “It’s just rewarding. It’s something not a lot of people know about, and I get to be the one who knows it.”

Ballow has seen that growth firsthand.

“Peter Kirk is the guy you call when you have a tough job that you need done right,” Ballow said. “He’s highly motivated and he always shows up with a smile on his face. Pete is a valued and trusted member of the team here at NSSC and one we know we can count on to do the job right.”

By investing in people like Peter Kirk, Natick is not only securing its facilities, but reinforcing a culture of innovation, readiness, and internal growth.

