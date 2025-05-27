Shipyard Spotlight: Jessica McRae – Code 105.4 Lead Radiological Instructor

Courtesy Photo | A teacher by trade, Jessica McRae has a passion for teaching, numbers and singing. Her...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A teacher by trade, Jessica McRae has a passion for teaching, numbers and singing. Her enthusiasm is contagious and makes her a pitch-perfect match as Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Code 105.4 Lead Radiological Instructor. In this photo, she is getting ready for her performance as part of the Virginia Symphony 2024 Winter Concert. see less | View Image Page

A teacher by trade, Jessica McRae has a passion for teaching, numbers and singing. Her enthusiasm is contagious and makes her a pitch-perfect match as Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Code 105.4 Lead Radiological Instructor.

McRae graduated in 2011 with an Applied Mathematics degree from Old Dominion University and has been at NNSY since November 21, 2011. Her father, Nuclear Engineer Clinton McRae, is a shipyard veteran Nuclear Engineer and Professional Development Facilitator for Code 2300T.

“When I was applying for the job, I told Dad that I had no idea about this nuclear stuff, but he reassured me that they would teach me everything I needed to know, and I may like it…and I did,” said McRae.

McRae was nominated for this month’s Shipyard Spotlight by NNSY Health Physicist Alex Withrow.

“Ms. McRae operates independently, developing and delivering Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Basic Instructor Training (BIT) course, giving our upcoming instructors the tools, from public speaking to learning theory, to be effective trainers in the shipyard,” said Withrow. “She runs the shipyard’s Radiological Continuing Instructor Training (CIT) course, designing the curriculum and researching training and development strategies to keep the organization moving forward.”

Withrow continued, “Ms. McRae works to develop multi-modal training, including lectures, written materials, and videos, to appeal to all learning styles and to utilize available content delivery methods.”

She is also leading a successful corporate initiative to develop NNSY’s Radiological Instructors that includes all government and private shipyards, and lab facility partners.

McRae worked for Reactor Servicing as a Radiological Control Technician (RCT) for five years and then was asked to help Code 105.3’s newly established training branch, 105.3T, to prepare the new hires for qualification school and teach RCT Continuous Training. She became a qualified instructor in 2016 and has continued her training endeavors from initial RCT new hires to requalifications for mechanics and technicians.

McRae continues to apply for her takeaways from NNSY’s Radiological Controls Technician Qualifying School (RCTQS) in her current role.

“I enjoyed my learning at RCTQS because it was a clear strategic approach…read it, tell it, write it, show it; again, and again, and again until the foundation and what was built on it was solid,” said McRae. “So, no matter what the problem was, it could be solved with some critical thinking.”

McRae continued, “I felt like RCTQS was difficult and rigorous, but also accomplishable and that’s what I want to instill in all my instructors…what we do is sometimes difficult and rigorous, but it’s also accomplishable if we employ some critical thinking.”

She really enjoys what she does and her role with the team. She believes a good leader must be inclusive and not exclude others’ ideas and opinions.

“If you’re walking alone, you have the possibility of falling into a ditch and no one be there to help you because you’re alone. Being a good leader means not walking by yourself. You can’t be a leader if you have no one to lead,” said McRae.

McRae continued, “You need to have a mindset of inclusivity. I want to know what’s on your mind and in your brain. I can only see what I see my way because of the life I have lived…this is what I see and where I’m strong. Where are you strong? What are you gifted or talented in? What are your life experiences that we can add to the pot to make this work?”

She is also appreciative of the openness at the shipyard and how the shipyard brings different people together.

“You can make your own destiny at NNSY. If you are determined, you can be a part of the shipyard and enjoy what you do,” said McRae. “You can find your niche and soar.”

McRae considers herself a teacher by trade and currently tutors math students from local middle schools, high schools and colleges. Here at the shipyard, McRae created a “Math Monday” class to support RCT requalification and assist with the understanding of radiological fundamentals mathematically. She also teaches a weekly Bible study for women at Old Dominion University and loves to sing background vocals for local artists and at her church.

“My go-to karaoke songs are Teena Marie’s ‘Square Biz’ and ‘Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle)’ by Limp Bizkit,” said McRae. “’Rollin’ is a fun song, and you can really get the crowd going.”