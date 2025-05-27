From Vulnerable to Vigilant: Manda Bay Reinforces Security and Partnerships

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jana Somero | U.S. service members assigned to Task Force Associator, security forces under the...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jana Somero | U.S. service members assigned to Task Force Associator, security forces under the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, partner with members of the Kenyan Navy during a knowledge exchange event at Camp Simba, Manda Bay, Kenya. The event, conducted on January 14, 2025, focused on techniques for safely searching vehicles and personnel. These events demonstrate the U.S. and Kenya's shared commitment to safety and security in the region, and enhances their ability to interoperate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jana Somero) see less | View Image Page

MANDA BAY, Kenya – More than five years after a deadly extremist attack, U.S. personnel at Manda Bay have significantly enhanced the installation’s overall security posture through sustained infrastructure improvements, strong partnerships, and an evolved approach to force protection.

On Jan. 5, 2020, a terrorist attack at the base claimed the lives of a U.S. service member and two American contractors. In the years since, Manda Bay has made steady progress toward improving the safety, coordination, and resilience of operations at the installation.

“Since that time, we’ve made significant progress in how we plan and execute force protection,” said Lt. Col. Nathaniel M. Lesher, outgoing commander of the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron. “We’ve improved how we posture our people and how we integrate with our partners.”

Lesher noted that the presence and readiness of security forces has grown considerably since 2020, now bolstered by wider regional defense coordination.

“The size of the force protection team is almost triple what it was prior to 2020,” he said. “They’ve brought unique capabilities to counter any violent extremist threat, and we’re postured completely differently now.”

The installation has undergone a series of coordinated upgrades designed to better safeguard personnel and mission assets. These include improvements to both physical infrastructure and operational planning that strengthen the base’s overall defensive posture.

“There just weren’t the normal security procedures that would equal good force protection,” Lesher said. “The amount of intelligence coverage at the time was also not robust. Since then, we’ve increased our ability to monitor local threats and pull in regional data to make better-informed decisions.”

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Eduardo Torres, a weapons squad leader who previously deployed to Manda Bay more than a decade ago, acknowledged the dramatic improvements.

“When I was here years ago, the airfield had minimal protection,” Torres said. “Now, it’s a whole different picture—what we have in place today makes a big difference in how we defend and operate.”

A key factor in that progress has been the close partnership with Kenyan defense forces, particularly the Kenya Navy. Lesher credited the installation’s ongoing collaboration with Kenyan leadership, including Brig. Gen. Lazarus Patroba Wafula, as essential to sustaining security.

“We’re focused on maximizing both of our teams’ capabilities to protect Manda Bay and the broader installation,” Lesher said.

Infrastructure development continues to support both operational needs and the well-being of personnel. “Protection of our people is priority number one. It’s been a major focus area over the last three years,” Lesher said. “We’ve cleared terrain and expanded visibility to prevent threats from approaching undetected.”

Lesher also emphasized the strategic value of the partnership with Kenya, a key regional ally.

“Kenya is a major non-NATO ally. They want us here, and they’re proud of this partnership,” he said. “They’re working with us to build this place into something really special.”

Reflecting on his time in command, Lesher credited the transformation at Manda Bay to integrated efforts across multiple commands and partner units.

“Under the leadership of the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing, and with support from Air Forces Africa, AFRICOM, SOCAF and JTF–Horn of Africa, we’ve made tremendous strides,” he said. “Everything we do here is about supporting our partners and tenant units.”

To the families of deployed personnel, Lesher offered a message of reassurance and pride.

“Hey, we’re in a combat zone. We’re out here doing a really important mission, supporting some really important objectives in East Africa,” he said. “We’re blessed with a great partnership with the Kenyans, and we’re ready to fight. Should that fight come, we will win.”