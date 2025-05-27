Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th LRS conducts FARP tryouts

    18th LRS conducts FARP tryouts

    Photo By Senior Airman Catherine Daniel | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Carlos Alberto Rivera II, right, 18th Logistics...... read more read more

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.16.2025

    Story by Senior Airman Jonathan Sifuentes 

    18th Wing

    KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – Forward area refueling point operators assigned to the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron conducted their periodic tryouts to find potential candidates to join their operations at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2025.

    In the 1980s the U.S. conducted a rescue mission known as Operation Eagle Claw. The operation was initiated by Former President Jimmy Carter to rescue 52 American hostages from a seized U.S. embassy amidst the Iranian Revolution. Tasks required for the mission were the first recorded instances of FARP adjacent operations like forward combat refueling. Ultimately the operation failed, but the lessons learned eventually would lead to the creation of FARP-trained Airmen.

    Airmen assigned to the 18th LRS petroleum, oil and lubricant flight had the opportunity to participate in a trial simulating a real-world FARP refueling, challenging their individual strength and dexterity in a stressful environment with a 15-minute time constraint.

    The trial allows FARP operators to effectively recruit candidates for FARP missions, consisting of a vast array of night time ground refueling operations in contested or austere environments.

    “FARP operates similar to POL operations to some degree,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lucas Berg, 18th LRS specialized fuel handling team chief. “One semi-contrast is participants are expected to conduct refueling on their own for real-world operations because they may be in a situation where they have to.”

    The FARP tryouts are a critical assessment of each participant's ability to perform under the demanding conditions required in real-world operations. This challenge reinforces the strategic importance of FARP capabilities in enabling sustained air operations across forward locations.

    “The challenge looks a lot easier than it is,” said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class David Cardozo, 18th LRS fuels equipment maintenance apprentice. “I was out of breath but my team cheering me on helped motivate me to continue.”

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
