MRF-D 25.3 Spotlight: KAMANDAG 9: U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Christian Diaz provides critical capability to multinational training in the Philippines

Photo By Cpl. Keegan Jones | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Christian Diaz, a satellite transmission systems operator...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Keegan Jones | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Christian Diaz, a satellite transmission systems operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 1, Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 25.3, poses for a photo at Palawan, Philippines, during Exercise KAMANDAG 9, May 25, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. MRF-D 25.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Diaz is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones) see less | View Image Page

Two years after enlisting out of Palm Coast, Florida, U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Christian Diaz, a satellite transmission systems operator with Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 1, Marine Rotational Force - Darwin (MRF-D) 25.3, never imagined he'd find himself in Palawan, Philippines, during Exercise KAMANDAG 9, doing something he's deeply passionate about, practicing martial arts.



KAMANDAG, “meaning ‘cooperation of the warriors of the sea,” is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.



During the exercise, Diaz had the unique opportunity to train alongside Philippine Marines with 3rd Marine Brigade as part of the Philippine Marine Corps’ Martial Arts Program.



“The Philippine Marines showed us how to use Kali Sticks,” said Diaz, “They also showed basic stances and maneuvers.”



Diaz said the training expanded his knowledge and introduced him to a new style he has not practiced before.



Diaz enjoys training in mixed martial arts in his free time and aspires to become a Martial Arts Instructor.



“I think the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program gives Marines a good baseline for self-defense,” said Diaz, “I believe as an instructor I would be able to pass down the techniques I have learned and help others.”



As a satellite transmission systems operator, Diaz’s role in KAMANDAG is to provide satellite communications for CLB-1’s role II medical center. The Role II is a critical capability of the MRF-D Marine Air-Gorund Task Force, providing surgical and advanced medical care to patients in austere environments.



“The Role II hospital takes in patients, treats them how they can, and assesses if they need to be sent to a higher echelon medical facility,” said Diaz. “We communicate with higher authorities in order to give the medical practitioners the necessary information to care for patients.”



Even as a junior Marine, Diaz assumed various leadership positions within his job field.



“Most of the work we do occurs prior to the field,” said Diaz, “I’ll take charge and ensure my Marines prep the gear and confirm it is operationally ready.”



As the exercise progresses, more Marines will have the opportunity to experience the rich culture of the Philippines, train alongside their Philippine counterparts and strengthen the U.S.-Philippine alliance to enhance readiness for any future crisis.