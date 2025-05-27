In a stirring ceremony that united patriotism and sport, the Oath of Enlistment for the NTAG Heartland Future Sailors from Divisions 2 and 3 metro Detroit was held during the halftime show of the Michigan Panthers’ final game of the season against the Houston Roughnecks.



The event, which took place at the Panthers’ home stadium, saw a proud group of future sailors formally commit to serving their country. The oath was administered by LCDR Megan McKim, with the assistance of NCC Edward Hutton, BU1 John Harris and OS1 Seth Robbins, all esteemed members of the Navy talent pipeline program. The timing of the ceremony, amid the excitement of a professional football game, provided a powerful backdrop, highlighting the connection between community spirit, teamwork, and dedication to national service.



“This is a momentous occasion for these young individuals and a proud moment for our region,” said Julie Klotz, Panthers Director of community relations. “To see these future sailors take this solemn oath in front of family, friends, and a crowd of passionate fans underscores their commitment to honor, duty, and country.”



The Michigan Panthers, competing fiercely in their season finale, shared the spotlight with the enlistees, who now embark on their journey toward becoming the next generation of Navy leaders. This oath ceremony not only marks the beginning of their military careers but also symbolizes the strong support and partnership between the Navy and the local communities in metro Detroit.



As the Panthers and Roughnecks battled on the field, the NTAG Heartland Future Sailors stood united, ready to serve and protect the freedoms enjoyed by all.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2025 Date Posted: 06.02.2025 16:38 Story ID: 499456 Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US Hometown: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 31 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG Heartland Future Sailors Take Oath of Enlistment During Michigan Panthers Halftime Show, by PO1 Ellizar Abalos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.