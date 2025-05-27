Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSC Dry Cargo/Ammunition Ship USNS Washington Chambers Deploys to US 7th Fleet

    UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Story by Sarah Cannon 

    Military Sealift Command Pacific

    Military Sealift Command (MSC) dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11) departed Hawaii for deployment to the U.S 7th Fleet’s area of operation (AO). While on deployment, Chambers will provide logistics services to the ships operating in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Prior to deploying to 7th Fleet, Chambers operated in the U.S. 3rd Fleet AO, providing logistics services and undergoing maintenance.

    “USNS Washington Chambers has been an exceptional asset to us here in 3rd Fleet,” said Capt. Micah Murphy, commander, Military Sealift Command Pacific. “We were very fortunate to have the ship and its outstanding crew of highly professional civil service mariners in our AO. Washington Chambers was essential for us in our goal to provide consistent, outstanding support to the U.S. Navy. We wish them the best of luck and look forward to their return.”

    MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.

