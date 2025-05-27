Quick actions by USACE staff help prevent tragedy

Photo By Marcy Sanchez | Preston Henze, a Natural Resource Management specialist with Lucky Peak Dam, of the...... read more read more Photo By Marcy Sanchez | Preston Henze, a Natural Resource Management specialist with Lucky Peak Dam, of the Walla Walla District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), is shown during an interview regarding a recent intervention at the Idaho project, possibly saving the life of a visitor. In March, a young man in visible distress was spotted near the edge of a restricted area at Lucky Peak Dam’s intake tower. Thanks to Henze's quick action, and other personnel at the project, the situation was de-escalated and ended without incident. see less | View Image Page

A potentially tragic situation at Lucky Peak Dam was narrowly avoided thanks to the swift actions, situational awareness, and deep commitment of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Walla Walla District staff and Ada County law enforcement.



In March, a young man in visible distress was spotted near the edge of a restricted area at Lucky Peak Dam’s intake tower. Dan Smith, a Lucky Peak maintenance worker and Navy veteran who was off duty at the time, was riding his bicycle along the dam crest when he noticed the individual teetering on the ledge. Reacting instinctively, Smith attempted to engage him verbally while quickly contacting project staff.

Smith’s call reached Natural Resource Management (NRM) specialist Preston Henze, who has been with the USACE since 2016 and transferred to Lucky Peak in 2022.

“I was prepared to talk him down,” Henze recalled. “But thankfully, his parents arrived just ahead of me. I shifted my role to supporting them while they talked him back from the edge.”



The young man’s parents later shared their appreciation in a letter to the Ada County Sheriff: “When we arrived, we found that (Smith) had notified (Henze). Ranger Henze arrived quickly and offered words of support to our son. Thankfully, his mother and I were successful in literally talking him off the ledge.”



Ada County sheriff deputies soon arrived on scene and provided calm engagement with the young man, helping de-escalate the situation.

“They calmly and clearly offered positive and practical words of advice and encouragement… within minutes, [he] agreed to accompany them to a hospital where he could receive help,” the parent wrote. “As a former law enforcement officer, I witnessed an example of fine police work that day.”



Chris Silbernagel, Operating Project Manager at Lucky Peak, emphasized the gravity and significance of the incident. “These events are never easy. We’re a small, tight-knit team here, just 14 full-time staff covering 42 miles of shoreline and managing nearly a million visitors a year,” he said. “When something like this happens, it’s all hands on deck. And our folks rise to the occasion.”



Silbernagel also praised Dan Smith’s response. “Dan is not just a great employee—he’s a Navy SEAL veteran who’s served his country in multiple deployments. He acted with courage and compassion, even though he later downplayed his role. But what he did matters. Just being present, making that call, engaging the individual—those actions likely saved a life.”



The incident highlights the district’s broader operational priorities of keeping communities safe, whether through USACE’s flood risk management mission or through active intervention with project visitors.

“This is why we train,” Silbernagel said. “Even if responding to crises isn’t in someone’s job description, our staff take their mission to heart. Many are veterans who carry a deep instinct to serve.”

“Preston wouldn’t tell you he did anything,” Silbernagel added. “But just showing up, being composed, and staying with the family—that mattered. These events can shake you, and he handled it with compassion and professionalism.”

When recalling the incident Henze stated “In that moment, I was there for the parents. They were trying to save their son, and I just wanted to give them space, support, and someone steady to lean on. I’m thankful I could be that person for them.”

Henze later received an email from the young man, sharing that he was receiving help and feeling much better. “That was the best message I could have gotten,” Henze said. “Knowing he’s on the road to recovery, that’s everything.”



The Lucky Peak Dam, a rolled earthfill embankment completed in 1955, provides vital flood risk management, irrigation storage, and recreational opportunities for the region. Managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District, the project encompasses 3,019 surface acres of water and over 42 miles of shoreline. It is a popular destination, drawing hundreds of thousands of annual visitors for boating, fishing, hiking, and picnicking just 10 miles from downtown Boise.



If you or someone you know is in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org for support.